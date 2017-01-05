GI Partners Acquires KOMO Plaza in Seattle, Washington

Highly resilient and secure facility offers world-class data center, office, and retail space

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 5, 2017) - GI Partners ("GI"), a leading alternative asset manager, announced today it has acquired KOMO Plaza, a state-of-the-art carrier hotel and data center facility located at 100 and 140 Fourth Avenue North in Seattle, Washington for $276 million. The highly resilient and secure facility combines data center, network neutral interconnections and a class A office in a superior, accessible location. A two-building campus, KOMO Plaza offers robust infrastructure across approximately 294,000 square feet.

Based in San Francisco, GI Partners offers a differentiated, technology focused approach to real estate investment. With a 15-year history of investing in data centers, carrier hotels and other technology-advantaged real estate, the team leverages its expertise in sourcing, underwriting, financing, and actively managing its holdings. The company also owns the One Wilshire building, located in downtown Los Angeles, which serves as one of the most comprehensive United States network gateways to Asia and West Coast interconnection environments. Both KOMO Plaza and One Wilshire offer enterprises, service providers, and telecommunication companies flexible and reliable infrastructure and unmatched access to domestic fiber routes and transpacific undersea cables.

"The acquisition of KOMO Plaza further expands GI's portfolio of technology-advantaged real estate and exemplifies its strategy of leveraging the firm's operational excellence, technical knowledge, and market expertise to acquire properties with significant critical building infrastructure," stated Tony Lin, Director of GI Partners. "GI Partners is well positioned to offer tenants and users connectivity along the West Coast through KOMO Plaza and its sister carrier hotel, One Wilshire."

KOMO Plaza offers industry leading building infrastructure and mission-critical systems including:

Meet-me-room with more than 15 carriers and service providers through diverse routing paths

Reinforced concrete foundations, raised flooring, multiple riser systems and conduits

18 megawatts of installed utility power with separate A and B utility feeds and data center power densities in excess of 150 watts per square foot

Backup power provided by nine generators totaling 16.5 megawatts

Close proximity to transpacific subsea cables for low latency service to Asia

One of four core switches for the Seattle Internet Exchange, a neutral and independent peering point and 4th most active internet exchange in the United States

Rooftop satellite and antenna facilities for multiple communication configurations

For KOMO Plaza leasing information, please contact Tony Lin, Director, at tony@gipartners.com. For more information, please visit www.gipartners.com and www.komoplaza.com.

About GI Partners

Founded in 2001, GI Partners is a leading private investment firm based in San Francisco, California. The firm currently manages over $13 billion in capital commitments through private equity and real estate strategies for recognized institutional investors, including some of the largest state and sovereign pension funds in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. GI Partners' real estate team invests across a number of property types and investment strategies, including industrial, apartments, and technology-advantaged properties, such as data centers, life science facilities, and corporate campuses. For more information on GI Partners, please visit www.gipartners.com.

About KOMO Plaza

KOMO Plaza is a unique 294,000 square foot, two-building, carrier hotel that combines wholesale data center, co-location, Class A office, and retail space with state-of-the-art communications and media service facilities. Located in a highly desirable location, the heart of South Lake Union neighborhood of Seattle, KOMO Plaza is adjacent to the Space Needle, Seattle Center, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. KOMO Plaza supports the mission-critical infrastructure, strategic office needs, and business continuity provisions of a large roster of local, national, and international companies. For more information on KOMO Plaza, please visit www.komoplaza.com.

About One Wilshire

One Wilshire is widely recognized as the most vital carrier hotel in the Western United States. The building is the premier communications hub to the Pacific Rim and noted industry-wide for its essential unmatched connectivity, at the nexus of a rich telecommunications network. One Wilshire is owned and operated by a team committed to maintaining and enhancing its position as one of the premier carrier hotels in the world. To learn more, visit www.one-wilshire.com.