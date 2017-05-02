Gian Bonanome of Intelligent Product Solutions (IPS) to Speak at IoT World Conference on "Connected Health"

HAUPPAUGE, NY--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Intelligent Product Solutions (IPS) today announced that its Senior Director Gian Bonanome will be speaking on "The Gateway to Connected Health: How IoT Medical Devices are Revolutionizing Healthcare Today," at the IoT World Conference, held in Santa Clara, Calif., from May 16-18, 2017. IPS is a leading product design and development company, specializing in IoT products.

In the session on "The Gateway to Connected Health: How IoT Medical Devices are Revolutionizing Healthcare Today" (May 18th at 4:50 p.m.), Gian will provide insights on how to successfully design IoT medical devices. His session will draw on the IPS team's extensive experience in developing connected medical devices. He will provide a look at the product design roadmap and learnings from designing the AdhereTech "smart pill bottle" that improves medication adherence by reminding patients to take their medication. In particular, battery life, testing and FCC regulatory approval were essential elements in the successful design of this product -- relevant for most medical technology IoT products.

About IPS

IPS is a leading product design and development company that is headquartered in New York, with offices in Seattle and Minneapolis. IPS offers expert product design and engineering services, including Internet of Things and wearable technology solutions. IPS' fully-integrated capabilities include industrial design, electrical, mechanical and systems engineering, optical engineering, software and firmware engineering, user experience/interface design (UX/UI), program management and marketing. Its clients are among the leading brands in consumer electronics, medical devices, enterprise and security solution providers and Internet of Things connected solutions, including Hamilton Beach, Zebra Technologies, PepsiCo, Google and Physio Control. To learn more about IPS, visit www.intelligentproduct.solutions or contact info@ips-yes.com or @IPSdesigners.