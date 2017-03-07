Gibsons Reports Financial Results for 2016

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 7, 2017) -

Gibson Energy Inc. ("Gibsons" or the "Company"), (TSX:GEI), announced today its operating and financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016.

Highlights:

Combined Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $97 million in the fourth quarter contributed to 2016 annual performance of $278 million;

of $97 million in the fourth quarter contributed to 2016 annual performance of $278 million; Infrastructure segment profit increased by 12% to $56 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 as a result of the additional tank capacity and associated fixed fee contracts added in the period;

Logistics and Wholesale segment profits in the fourth quarter of $15 million and $17 million respectively, improved materially over the third quarter as business and market conditions improved;

On February 13, 2017, the Company announced that it had entered an agreement to sell its Industrial Propane business to Superior Plus LP and on March 1, 2017, the Company received the associated, non-refundable cash proceeds of $412 million;

In 2016, the Company successfully commissioned a large tranche of assets associated with the Hardisty and the Edmonton Terminal expansion projects, thereby increasing the storage, blending, and handling capabilities of the Hardisty Terminal by 48% to 8,900,000 barrels and the Edmonton Terminal by 50% to 900,000 barrels;

On September 6, 2016, the Company announced it had received committed customer support for the construction of two new 400,000 barrel crude oil storage tanks and related pipeline connection infrastructure at the Company's Edmonton Terminal, which are underpinned by a long-term, fixed fee contract with a large, integrated, investment grade customer;

Capital expenditures were $233 million in 2016, of which $204 million related to growth initiatives primarily advancing the expansion of terminal storage and pipeline connections at the Company's key Hardisty and Edmonton facilities; and

On December 6, 2016, the Company announced its growth capital expenditure plans for 2017 with a range of spending between $150 million and $250 million, which includes a recently approved growth capital project to complete the initial civil and engineering work for an array of up to four new tanks on the east side of its Hardisty terminal.

"Gibsons' fourth quarter results reflect a positive conclusion to a difficult year for the Company. Despite many challenges, the year highlighted certain key strengths of our operations, including the stability and value of our key terminal assets, as well as our team's ability to bring new Infrastructure projects into service below budget and ahead of schedule," said Stewart Hanlon, Gibsons' President and Chief Executive Officer. "Looking forward, the structural cost reductions we have achieved during the past year, and the successful sale of our Industrial Propane business, have positioned us as a more streamlined midstream operator with an enhanced focus on our key Infrastructure segment. While we are confident in our positive outlook for continued cash flow growth in 2017 and beyond, we have decided to maintain our current dividend level as we seek to deliver an attractive total return to Gibsons' shareholders, while maintaining a strong balance sheet."

1 Combined Adjusted EBITDA is defined in Gibsons' Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Management's Discussion and Analysis and Financial Statements

The 2016 Management's Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements provide a detailed explanation of Gibsons' operating results for the year ended December 31, 2016, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2015. These documents are available at www.gibsons.com and at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Selected Financial Highlights

Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 2016 2015 4 2016 2015 4 2014 4 Continuing operations Revenue. $ 1,414,187 $ 1,226,007 $ 4,594,181 $ 5,405,311 $ 8,295,537 Segment profit 87,634 97,335 263,646 377,416 443,774 Net income (loss) (50,597 ) (218,373 ) (178,167 ) (295,374 ) 55,174 Basic and diluted income (loss) per share (0.36 ) (1.74 ) (1.31 ) (2.35 ) 0.44 Adjusted EBITDA 2,3 83,927 85,846 244,092 344,591 409,738 EBITDA 2,3 27,312 (118,227 ) 96,410 33,887 361,725 Distributable cash flow 2,3 42,725 63,770 101,940 200,990 188,316 Dividends declared 46,772 40,363 181,994 161,002 148,573 Cash flow from operating activities 44,152 97,490 175,482 399,117 307,040 Growth capital expenditures $ 34,769 $ 86,227 $ 202,984 $ 343,766 $ 343,292 Combined operations 1 Segment profit 1 $ 100,926 $ 112,098 $ 298,012 $ 418,757 $ 487,101 Combined Adjusted EBITDA 1, 2,3 97,219 100,961 278,106 386,284 453,065 Combined EBITDA 1, 2,3 40,604 (103,464 ) 130,776 75,228 405,052 Distributable cash flow 2,3 $ 47,614 $ 65,659 $ 131,644 $ 226,297 $ 237,787

Balance sheet and ratios

As at December 31 2016 2015 2014 Total assets $ 3,261,347 $ 3,282,986 $ 3,573,029 Total non-current liabilities $ 1,639,045 $ 1,606,425 $ 1,507,876 Debt ratios Total and senior debt leverage ratio 4.4 3.2 2.2 Interest coverage ratio 3.0 4.6 6.7