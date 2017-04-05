Gibsons to Release First Quarter 2017 Results and Hold Annual General Meeting

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 5, 2017) - Gibson Energy Inc. ("Gibsons" or the "Company") (TSX:GEI) announced today that it expects to release its first quarter results for the period ending March 31, 2017 on Monday, May 8, following market close. A conference call has also been scheduled for 7:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 for interested analysts, investors, and media representatives. The conference call dial-in numbers are:

416-340-2217 / 866-696-5910

Participant Pass Code: 5924396

Shortly after the call, an audio archive will be posted on the Investors/News section at www.gibsons.com. The call will also be recorded and available for playback 60 minutes after the meeting end time, until August 1, 2017, using the following dial-in numbers:

905-694-9451 / 800-408-3053

Participant Pass Code: 8719230

The Company also wishes to announce that its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. MT (12:00 p.m. ET) in the Brittannia and Belaire Room of The Westin Calgary, 320 - 4th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta. The AGM will be broadcast live via webcast. The webcast link will be available on Gibsons' website at gibsons.com under Investor Relations/Presentations, Webcasts and Events. Additionally, shortly after the AGM, an audio archive of the webcast will be made accessible on Gibsons' website for 90 days.

About Gibsons

Gibsons is a Canadian-based midstream energy company with operations in most of the key hydrocarbon-rich basins in North America. For over 60 years, Gibsons has delivered integrated midstream solutions to customers in the oil and gas industry. With headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's North American operations include the storage, blending, processing, transportation, marketing and distribution of crude oil, liquids and refined products. The Company also provides oilfield waste and water management services.

Gibson Energy Inc. shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsons.com.