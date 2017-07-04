Gibsons to Release Second Quarter 2017 Results

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - July 4, 2017) - Gibson Energy Inc. ("Gibsons" or the "Company"), (TSX:GEI), announced today that it expects to release its second quarter results for the period ending June 30, 2017 on Tuesday, August 1, following market close. A conference call has also been scheduled for 7:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. ET) on Wednesday, August 2, 2017, for interested analysts, investors, and media representatives. The conference call dial-in numbers are:

416-340-2217 / 866-696-5910

Participant Pass Code: 5924396#

Shortly after the call, an audio archive will be posted on the Investors/News section at www.gibsons.com. The call will also be recorded and available for playback 60 minutes after the meeting end time, until November 8, 2016, using the following dial-in numbers:

905-694-9451 / 800-408-3053

Participant Pass Code: 1738292#

About Gibsons

Gibsons is a Canadian-based midstream energy company with operations in most of the key hydrocarbon-rich basins in North America. For over 60 years, Gibsons has delivered integrated midstream solutions to customers in the oil and gas industry. With headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's North American operations include the storage, blending, processing, transportation, marketing and distribution of crude oil, liquids and refined products. The Company also provides oilfield waste and water management services.

Gibson Energy Inc. shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit gibsons.com.