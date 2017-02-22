Gift Launches Initiative for Museum Renovation

TUCSON, AZ--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - The Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block is pleased to announce the launch of a naming opportunity initiative with its first major gift in the program, $500,000 to name a new feature exhibition gallery the James J. and Louise R. Glasser Gallery.

The announcement also signals the beginning of the largest renovation of the Museum campus since 2000 in conjunction with a reinstallation of the Museum's exhibits. The renovation is scheduled to take place through the summer of 2017 and will include the Main Building, the John K. Goodman Pavilion, and the Moore Courtyard. A celebration of the renovation and reinstallation will be held in mid-October.

"The Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block is reinventing the way it looks as a nearly century-old organization," said TMA CEO Jeremy Mikolajczak. "As we embark on this new venture, it is through the vision and support of Jim and Louise Glasser that we can advance our mission and access, and enhance the visitor experience. This gift will allow us to completely transform the way we install and present feature exhibitions."

The Glassers have a long history of philanthropy in Tucson and their native Chicago where they have been actively involved in the Tucson Museum of Art, Tucson Symphony Orchestra, University of Arizona, Sonoran Institute, Women's Foundation of Southern Arizona, Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago, The Art Institute of Chicago, The University of Chicago, Lake Forest Hospital, and Chicago Botanic Garden.

"The arts have been significant to our family, and a shared passion for Louise and me," said James Glasser. "We believe art is education and inspiration. In making this gift, it is our desire to help expand the wonderful experiences the Museum provides as a cultural asset to our community."

This is the Glasser's second major gift to TMA. They endowed the curator position for the Art of the American West collection in 2011. James Glasser has served on the Museum's Board of Trustee's since 2006.

"As friends of the museum, Louise and I have seen thousands of children and adults engage with art and each other," Mr. Glasser said. "It makes us happy to be able to express our commitment to the Museum and help expand upon the role it plays in our community."

The naming opportunity is one of several available in an effort to raise funds for renovation of the entire TMA campus, and to build an endowment for the Museum, Mikolajczak said. Opportunities are available from $100,000 to name galleries and other facilities such as the Museum Store.

"Our Museum impacts more than 125,000 people each year through admissions, education programs, outreach and community events," Mikolajczak said. "TMA is a historic and integral part of the fabric of Tucson and we want to ensure its long-term sustainability."

The Museum will remain open during the summer renovation and reinstallation of the exhibits, offering extended programs focusing on the historic properties around the campus at 140 N. Main Ave. The Museum will offer free admission from July 9 through October 20. The John K.

Goodman Pavilion will reopen in September in coordination with Museum's popular admission - free program - Second SundAZe @ TMA: Presented by The Stonewall Foundation.

In addition to this summer's renovation, the long-term renovation plan includes relocation of the Museum Store, expanding collection galleries, expanding TMALearn's "Creative Space," an interactive family education center, reopening of the Museum's Main Avenue entrance, and new access between the Main Museum Building and the Goodman Pavilion.

Museum Directions

The Museum is located at 140 N. Main Avenue in historic downtown Tucson at the crossroads of West Alameda Street and North Main Avenue. Parking is free in the Museum's lot on West Washington Street.

Museum Hours

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Free First Thursday: Play! Happy Hours @ TMA: 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Free admission for all, make, drink, and explore.

Second SundAZe @ TMA: 12:00 - 5:00 p.m. Free admission for Arizona and Sonora, Mexico residents every second Sunday of the month, including Picture This! Art for Families activities: 1:00 - 3:00 p.m., music and photo booth. Fun for all ages.

Closed Mondays.

Admission

Adults, $12; Senior (65+), $10; Student (with college ID), $7; Youth (13-17), $7; Child (12 and under), free; Veteran with ID, free; Museum Member, Free.

About the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block

The Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block's mission is Connecting Art to Life. The Museum was founded 1924 in the El Presidio Historic District of downtown Tucson. It is Southern Arizona's premier presenter of fine art and art education programs.

The Museum features permanent and traveling exhibitions of Modern and Contemporary, Native American, American West, Latin American, and Asian art. The 74,000 square foot Museum offers guided tours, education programs, and studio art classes in a contemporary building. The Museum's Historic Block of 19th and 20th C. adobe and Mission Revival-style buildings, encompassing an entire four-acre city block, includes the John K. Goodman Pavilion of Western

Art, displaying the Museum's notable art of the American West collection, the highly acclaimed Museum restaurant Café a la C'Art, and additional exhibition and studio spaces. For more information, please visit www.TucsonMuseumofArt.org or call (520) 624-2333. Follow the latest events on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. TMA is a private 501(c)(3) charitable arts and education organization.

