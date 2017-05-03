Gigya Opens Data Center in China To Help Clients Comply with New Cybersecurity Law

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - May 03, 2017) - Gigya, the leader in Customer Identity Management, today announced the opening of a data center in China to help clients comply with that country's new cybersecurity law.

In November 2016, the China National People's Congress published a revision of its existing Cybersecurity Law, with enforcement set to begin in June 2017. The revised law requires that any organization defined as having "critical information infrastructure" must securely store and manage all personal data collected from Chinese citizens within the borders of China.

Although the law makes exceptions for companies that can prove the necessity to transfer customer data overseas, those companies must seek government approval in advance. Penalties for non-compliance range from financial fines to operational suspension and even criminal liability.

Gigya is now offering a primary data center in Shanghai to help the company's global clients meet these requirements without the complexity and expense of establishing their own data centers within China.

This is Gigya's fifth regional data center, in addition to sites in the United States, Western Europe, Russia, and Australia.

By default, clients using the Shanghai data center will have Chinese customer data stored only in that repository and all offline backups will also physically remain within the country. Because this new data center is primary, rather than secondary, Chinese customer information will remain separate from data stored in our other data centers.

Gigya has also just successfully completed a rigorous audit for the American Institute of Certified Public Accountant's SOC 2 Type 2 program, administered by the global advisory services firm EY (Ernst & Young).

Along with holding SOC 2 and other high-level international certifications to meet global best practices in data security, Gigya offers full redundancy, replicating customer data in real-time between two physically separate data centers in China, and every server operates in a cluster so there is never a single point of failure.

In addition, Gigya keeps pace with the privacy policies of more than 25 social networks and other third-party identity providers, including the Chinese networks WeChat, RenRen and Sina Weibo.

"When it comes to data privacy and protection regulations, the world is quickly becoming a more challenging and confusing place to do business," said Marisa Sires Wang, vice president of product at Gigya. "As the leader in customer identity and access management (CIAM), we are dedicated to providing a platform that takes the burden of compliance off the shoulders of our clients, for whom we manage 1.3 billion customer identities. Our new China data center is part of this continuing commitment to keep our clients ahead of the curve."

For more information, Gigya has posted a data sheet at http://www.gigya.com/resource/data-sheet/new-chinese-data-center/.

