Gilbarco Veeder-Root Greensboro Certifies to the ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System

GREENSBORO, NC--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Gilbarco Veeder-Root's Greensboro operations recently received certification to the International Organization of Standards I4001:2015 Environmental Management System. ISO 14001, newly revised in 2015, is an international standard providing a systematic and process driven approach to controlling those aspects of the organization that can have a significant impact on the environment or requires compliance obligations. ISO 14001:2015 certification can provide assurance to internal and external stakeholders that there is continual improvement of environmental impact and compliance obligations. Certification requires completion of annual third party audits.

"We are proud that our largest manufacturing facility and company headquarters located in Greensboro, NC has received certification to ISO 14001:2015. We are committed to continually improving our business as it relates to environmental impact and sustainability," said Rob Tykal, Vice President of Global operations at Gilbarco. Gilbarco has instituted several goals to reduce its impact on the environment including reductions in energy and natural resource consumption, increases in recycling and returnable packaging as well as compliance assurance. Gilbarco is committed to being a good corporate citizen.

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations. They offer the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support, and proven reliability. Major product lines include fuel dispensers, pump media, point-of-sale systems, payment systems, tank gauges, software development and integration, fleet management systems, and nozzles.

