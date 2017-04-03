Gildan Activewear Announces Board of Director Nominations

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSX:GIL)(NYSE:GIL) today announced that its Board of Directors has nominated Shirley E. Cunningham and Patrik Frisk as Director nominees to be voted on by the Company's shareholders at its upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 4, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec.

Ms. Cunningham is currently Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer, Ag Business and Enterprise Strategy, for CHS Inc., a global energy, grains and foods company. Prior to joining CHS Inc. in 2013, she was the Chief Information Officer for Monsanto Company and has more than 25 years of global experience in information technology and business management. Ms. Cunningham currently serves on the Boards of Ardent Mills, LLC and Ventura Foods, LLC. Recently, she was also elected to the Board of Kemira Oyj, a Finnish global chemicals company listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. She holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from Washington University in St. Louis.

Up until March 31, 2017, Mr. Frisk held the position of Chief Executive Officer at The Aldo Group and was a member of its Board of Directors. He now assumes a consulting role. The Aldo Group is a global leading fashion retailer specializing in the design and production of quality, stylish and accessible footwear and accessories. Previously, Mr. Frisk was with the VF Corporation, a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories, where he most recently served as Coalition President of Outdoor Americas and prior to that as President of Timberland, and President of Outdoor and Action Sports. He has also worked in the fabrics industry, starting his career with W.L. Gore & Associates, the makers of Gore-Tex. Mr. Frisk has pursued a number of entrepreneurial ventures and held various positions at companies globally.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer and marketer of quality branded basic family apparel, including T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, underwear, socks, hosiery, and shapewear. The Company sells its products under a diversified portfolio of company-owned brands, including the Gildan®, Gold Toe®, Anvil®, Comfort Colors®, American Apparel®, Alstyle®, Secret®, Silks®, Kushyfoot®, Secret Silky®, Peds®, MediPeds®, and Therapy Plus™ brands. Sock products are also distributed through the Company's exclusive U.S. sock license for the Under Armour® brand, and a wide array of products are also marketed through a global license for the Mossy Oak® brand. The Company's products are sold in two primary markets, namely the printwear and retail markets. The Company distributes its products in printwear markets in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. In retail markets, the Company sells its products to a broad spectrum of retailers primarily in the U.S. and Canada and also manufactures for select leading global athletic and lifestyle consumer brands.

Gildan owns and operates vertically-integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean Basin, North America, and Bangladesh. These facilities are strategically located to efficiently service the quick replenishment needs of Gildan's customers. With over 48,000 employees worldwide Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour and environmental practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive corporate social responsibility program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its corporate citizenship practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildan.com and www.genuinegildan.com, respectively.