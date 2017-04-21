Gildan Activewear Announces Dates for First Quarter 2017 Earnings Release and Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSX:GIL)(NYSE:GIL) will report its 2017 first quarter results on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. A press release will be issued after markets close and a conference call is scheduled on that same day at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the Company's results and business outlook. The Company also announced that it will hold its annual meeting of shareholders at Le Windsor, in Montreal, Québec the following morning, on Thursday, May 4, 2017, at 10:00 AM ET.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 447-0521 (Canada & U.S.) or (847) 413-3238 (international) and entering passcode 44748364#. A replay will be available for 30 days starting at 7:30 PM ET by dialing (888) 843-7419 (Canada & U.S.) or (630) 652-3042 (international) and entering the same passcode. A live audio webcast of the conference call, as well as a replay, will be available on our corporate site at Gildan Q1 2017 audio webcast. A live audio webcast of the annual meeting of shareholders, as well as a replay, will be available at the same link above.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer and marketer of quality branded basic family apparel, including T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, underwear, socks, hosiery, and shapewear. The Company sells its products under a diversified portfolio of company-owned brands, including the Gildan®, Gold Toe®, Anvil®, Comfort Colors®, American Apparel®, Alstyle®, Secret®, Silks®, Kushyfoot®, Secret Silky®, Peds®, MediPeds®, and Therapy Plus™ brands. Sock products are also distributed through the Company's exclusive U.S. sock license for the Under Armour® brand, and a wide array of products are also marketed through a global license for the Mossy Oak® brand. The Company's products are sold in two primary markets, namely the printwear and retail markets. The Company distributes its products in printwear markets in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. In retail markets, the Company sells its products to a broad spectrum of retailers primarily in the U.S. and Canada and also manufactures for select leading global athletic and lifestyle consumer brands.

Gildan owns and operates vertically-integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean Basin, North America, and Bangladesh. These facilities are strategically located to efficiently service the quick replenishment needs of Gildan's customers. With over 48,000 employees worldwide, Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour and environmental practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive corporate social responsibility program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its corporate citizenship practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildan.com and www.genuinegildan.com, respectively.