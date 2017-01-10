Gildan Activewear Wins Auction in Bankruptcy Process to acquire American Apparel Brand

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 10, 2017) - Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSX:GIL)(NYSE:GIL) today announced that it has emerged as the winner in the court supervised auction to acquire the American Apparel® brand and certain assets from American Apparel, LLC, (American Apparel). The transaction is subject to Bankruptcy Court approval on January 12, 2017 and Gildan anticipates completing the acquisition by early February.

As announced on November 14, 2016, Gildan entered into an asset purchase agreement with American Apparel that served as the initial bid in a Bankruptcy Court-supervised auction. American Apparel voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on the same day. The Company's final cash bid of approximately $88 million includes the acquisition of the worldwide intellectual property rights related to the American Apparel® brand and certain manufacturing equipment. The Company will also separately purchase inventory from American Apparel to ensure a seamless supply of goods to the printwear channel while the Company integrates the brand within its Printwear business. Consistent with the terms of the original agreement, Gildan will not be purchasing any retail store assets.

"We are excited to be moving forward with this acquisition. The American Apparel® brand will be a strong complementary addition to our growing brand portfolio. We see strong potential to grow American Apparel® sales by leveraging our extensive printwear distribution networks in North America and internationally to drive further market share penetration in the fashion basics segment of these markets." said Glenn Chamandy, President and CEO of Gildan.

The Company will provide details on the projected financial contribution of the acquisition on the Company's earnings in February, when it reports its full year 2016 earnings results and initiates guidance for 2017.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC is acting as the Company's financial advisor for the transaction and Sullivan and Cromwell LLP is acting as legal advisor.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer and marketer of quality branded basic family apparel, including T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, underwear, socks, hosiery, and shapewear. The Company sells its products under a diversified portfolio of company-owned brands, including the Gildan®, Gold Toe®, Anvil®, Comfort Colors®, Alstyle®, Secret®, Silks®, Kushyfoot®, Secret Silky®, Peds®, MediPeds® and Therapy Plus™ brands. Sock products are also distributed through the Company's exclusive U.S. sock license for the Under Armour® brand, and a wide array of products is also marketed through a global license for the Mossy Oak® brand. The Company sells its products through two primary channels of distribution, namely printwear and retail markets. The Company distributes its products in printwear markets in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. In retail markets, the Company sells its products to a broad spectrum of retailers primarily in the U.S. and Canada and also manufactures for select leading global athletic and lifestyle consumer brands.

Gildan owns and operates vertically-integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean Basin, North America, and Bangladesh. These facilities are strategically located to efficiently service the quick replenishment needs of its customers in the printwear and retail markets. Gildan has over 48,000 employees worldwide and is committed to industry-leading labour and environmental practices throughout the Company's supply chain. More information about the Company and its corporate citizenship practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildan.com and www.genuinegildan.com, respectively.