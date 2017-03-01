Gimbal's Fine Candies Announces 2017 Easter Sweepstakes

Gourmet candy maker to choose lucky winner of a "Make n' Bake" Easter Party Set

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - Gimbal's Fine Candies today announces the start of its 2017 Easter Sweepstakes with a chance to win a Make n' Bake Party Set filled to the brim with bags of Gimbal's irresistible Gourmet Jelly Beans. The sweepstakes runs from March 1 through March 31 and can be found on Gimbal's Facebook page, with all entrants receiving 15 percent off their next online purchase using the code EASTER2017.

"Gimbal's Gourmet Jelly Beans feature an assortment of 41 delicious flavors -- we make them with real fruit juice, so they're high in antioxidants and Vitamin C," said Karin Vollrath, sales and marketing director at Gimbal's Fine Candies. "We're so excited to offer a chance to win more than 10 pounds of Gourmet Jelly Beans and our sweet Easter Make n' Bake Party Set. We can't wait to see who the lucky winner will be!"

With Easter around the corner, celebrate by enjoying this festive party set, which includes Easter-themed cookie cutters, a cupcake pan and liners, a bunny cake pan, plates, utensils, treat bags, decorations, sprinkles, icing and more.

All of Gimbal's candies are produced and packed in facilities that are free of the major eight food allergens and do not contain peanuts, tree nuts, gluten, dairy, and eggs.

To enter the Make 'n Bake sweepstakes please visit, https://www.facebook.com/gimbalscandy

About Gimbal's Fine Candies

Gimbal's Fine Candies was founded in 1898 in downtown San Francisco. Four generations later, everyone at Gimbal's is still incredibly dedicated and passionate about creating irresistibly delicious confections. From old-time favorites to innovative new candies, everything Gimbal's produces is made with pride in the USA. For additional information on Gimbal's Fine Candies, visit www.gimbalscandy.com or call 1-800-344-6225.