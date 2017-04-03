Girls on the Run Selected as Most Influential in Health and Wellness by National AfterSchool Association

CHARLOTTE, NC--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Girls on the Run International is honored to be recognized as one of the National AfterSchool Association's Most Influential in Health and Wellness. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based positive youth development program that helps girls in 3rd through 8th grade develop key life skills through dynamic lessons and interactive running games. During each 10-week season, girls strengthen their sense of self, build connections with teammates and coaches, create and implement a Community Impact Project, and prepare to complete a celebratory end-of-season 5K event.

The National AfterSchool Association is the membership association for professionals who work with children and youth in diverse school and community-based settings to provide a wide variety of extended learning opportunities and care during out-of-school hours.

The inaugural NAA's Most Influential in Health and Wellness selections are intended to honor individuals and organizations whose service, action and leadership support health and wellness in afterschool and affect a large number of youth, families, or afterschool professionals.

"We are proud to be included in this group of distinguished, innovative and dedicated afterschool programs," says Girls on the Run International Vice President of Programming Heather Pressley. "When you see this impressive list, it reminds us all how important afterschool programming is in the lives of children and Girls on the Run is proud of the role we play in positively impacting the lives of girls across the country."

According to the NAA, an estimated 10.2 million children participate in afterschool programs each year. Girls on the Run provides programs for girls in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and has impacted the lives of over 1.2 million girls since being founded in 1996.

"The National AfterSchool Association believes that out-of-school time hours offer a great opportunity to impact the health of today's youth and their families," said Gina Warner, president and CEO of NAA. "Promoting healthy eating and physical activity can lead to lifelong physical and mental health and prevent disease."

The NAA selected 11 honorees and five honorable mentions who were each profiled in the Spring 2017 issue of NAA's AfterSchool Today magazine and featured on the NAA website. See the full list of organizations honored here.

More information about Girls on the Run can be found at GirlsontheRun.org.

About Girls on the Run

Girls on the Run is a transformational physical activity-based positive youth development program for girls in 3rd to 8th grade designed to develop and enhance girls' competencies to successfully navigate life experiences. At Girls on the Run, trained and supportive volunteer coaches teach life skills through dynamic, conversation-based lessons and running games. The program culminates with the girls being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K running event. The goals of the program are to develop and improve competence, unleash confidence through accomplishment, develop strength of character, respond to others and oneself with care and compassion, create positive connections with peers and adults and make a meaningful contribution to community, all while establishing a lifetime appreciation of health and fitness. Additional information about Girls on the Run International can be found at www.girlsontherun.org.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/3/11G134845/Images/MostInfluential-GirlsOnTheRun-847b71397907b34a96f10119a9bf7708.jpg