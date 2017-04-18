Girls on the Run Receives $50,000 from the LIDS Foundation "Tip the Hat Award"

CHARLOTTE, NC--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Girls on the Run International is grateful to be named the recipient of a $50,000 grant through the LIDS Foundation's annual "Tip the Hat Award", which supports nonprofits that promote active and healthy lifestyles as well as leadership and growth opportunities for today's youth. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based positive youth development program that helps girls in 3rd through 8th grade develop key life skills through dynamic lessons and interactive running games. During each 10-week season, girls strengthen their sense of self, build connections with teammates and coaches, create and implement a Community Impact Project, and prepare to complete a celebratory end-of-season 5K event.

Girls on the Run currently offers two programs -- Girls on the Run for girls in 3rd through 5th grade and Heart & Sole for girls in 6th through 8th grade -- and will use the funds to expand programing and create opportunities that are accessible for all girls.

"Girls on the Run is proud to be the recipient of a grant from the LIDS Foundation's 'Tip the Hat Award'," said Girls on the Run International Chief Engagement Officer Theresa Miller. "This grant will support the development of a Girls on the Run summer program, along with additional initiatives that will advance our mission of inspiring girls to be joyful, healthy and confident."

Grant recipients were selected from an open call for entries then placed before an online fan vote that determined the program's five finalists. Finally, LIDS Sports Group employees participated in an employee-only survey that determined the level of grant support each finalist received. Girls on the Run was honored alongside Nine13sports, Our Military Kids, Project Fit America and PlaySmart.

"This year's recipients are so deserving, and it's an honor to support their missions and enable them to make an even greater impact in their communities," said Glenn Campbell, LIDS co-founder and LIDS Foundation board member. "Both the LIDS Foundation and LIDS Sports Group understands the importance of uplifting today's youth, and we will continue to reward those leading the charge."

For more information about Girls on the Run, visit girlsontherun.org. For more information about the LIDS Foundation, visit lidsfoundation.org. For more information about LIDS Sports Group's headwear and sports apparel, visit lids.com.

About Girls on the Run

Girls on the Run is a transformational physical activity-based positive youth development program for girls in 3rd to 8th grade designed to develop and enhance girls' competencies to successfully navigate life experiences. At Girls on the Run, trained and supportive volunteer coaches teach life skills through dynamic, conversation-based lessons and running games. The program culminates with the girls being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K running event. The goals of the program are to develop and improve competence, unleash confidence through accomplishment, develop strength of character, respond to others and oneself with care and compassion, create positive connections with peers and adults and make a meaningful contribution to community, all while establishing a lifetime appreciation of health and fitness. Additional information about Girls on the Run International can be found at www.girlsontherun.org.

About LIDS Foundation

The LIDS Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and the philanthropic support arm of LIDS Sports Group. The Foundation works to engage young people in the communities where LIDS Sports Group operates to become active in sports-related activities that promote healthy lifestyles as well as leadership and growth opportunities. It accomplishes its mission primarily through offering resources -- be it in the manner of time, expertise, funds, or materials -- to nonprofit organizations with goals and values that align with those of the LIDS Foundation. To find out more about the LIDS Foundation, visit www.lidsfoundation.org.

About LIDS Sports Group

The LIDS Sports Group, operating within Hat World Inc., is a leading North American omni-channel sports licensed retailer comprised of the LIDS retail headwear stores, the Locker Room by LIDS specialty fan retail chain, the Internet businesses www.lids.com, and www.lids.ca. Operating out of Zionsville, Indiana, the retail businesses make up more than 1,300 mall-based, airport, street level and factory outlet locations nationwide, and in Canada and Puerto Rico. LIDS retail stores offer officially licensed and branded headwear of collegiate teams, major professional sports teams, as well as other specialty fashion categories in the latest styles and colors. Locker Room by LIDS is a mall-based retailer of sports headwear, apparel, accessories, and novelties which also operates under the Seattle Team Shop, Buckeye Corner, Tiger Mania, Sports Fan-Attic and Jersey City (Canada) nameplates. Locker Room by LIDS also has locations in Macy's department stores throughout the United States. Most LIDS and Locker Room by LIDS stores offer custom embroidery capability that includes embroidered autographs of professional sports athletes. Additionally, the LIDS Clubhouse division operates team-specific professional sports and university athletics retail stores and e-commerce sites. Hat World Inc. is a subsidiary of Genesco Inc.

