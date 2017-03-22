GitLab Unveils Enterprise 9.0 to Make Software Development Easier and More Accessible for Everyone

64th Consecutive Monthly Product Release Provides New Tools to Cover the Full Software Development Lifecycle

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - Today GitLab announced the release of GitLab 9.0 to help enterprise teams solve the new challenges they face in modernizing their software development practices. There has been a massive shift in how enterprises build products and organize teams, yet the tools they have been using have not evolved in equal measure. GitLab 9.0 offers global enterprise organizations -- including NASA, IBM and CERN -- a single platform that addresses these rapidly shifting work demands, and covers 100 percent of the modern software development lifecycle.

"Enterprises are in dire need of better collaboration solutions that provide visibility and accountability across teams and a better formula for how they measure and monitor the development process," said Job van der Voort, VP of products at GitLab.com. "GitLab holds itself to a consistent monthly release cycle to bring constant improvements and new tools that directly support the developers even as their needs change. GitLab 9.0 marks the 64th consecutive monthly release and introduces industry-first features that simplify development and the management of projects across teams and enterprises."

IDC predicts that by 2018, "70 percent of siloed digital transformation initiatives will ultimately fail because of insufficient collaboration, integration, sourcing or project management." GitLab 9.0 includes features that extend the reach of the tool beyond development into application monitoring and provide more comprehensive control and insight into specific team projects. Specific new features and benefits include:

Better Collaboration and Discrete Ownership

GitLab Subgroups enables large-scale teams to better assign ownership for development projects through more robust access control functionality. With GitLab Subgroups, enterprises can take project ownership to the next level to assign tasks based on organizational hierarchy for better visibility and control across all projects.

Complete Visibility Throughout Code Deployments

With GitLab Deploy Board, teams now gain complete visibility into the software rollout process. This gives both development and ops personnel the ability to monitor a deploy from start to finish, identify where something breaks, and easily stop or roll back the process with a simple click.

Built-in Application Monitoring

Through the cloud-native Prometheus environment monitoring feature, performance monitoring is now a default tool, eliminating the hassle of installing a separate monitoring solution. With this feature, enterprises can identify application errors and implement a strategic process for updating their code. This feature gives developers the ability to deliver the complete development lifecycle from within GitLab, incorporating monitoring into the idea-to-production process championed by the company.

For more information on GitLab's 9.0 enterprise release, visit www.gitlab.com.

About GitLab

Founded in 2014, GitLab Inc. is the company behind the leading self-hosted modern software development platform. GitLab, initially started as a version control tool, is now the only platform that brings 100% of a team's software development lifecycle into a single interface. GitLab provides a unified experience for chat, issue tracking, code review, continuous integration & delivery (CI/CD), release cycle analytics and application performance monitoring (APM). With one end-to-end software development platform, GitLab helps teams eliminate unnecessary steps from their workflow and focus exclusively on building great software. Today, more than 100,000 organizations, including like NASA, CERN, Alibaba, SpaceX, O'Reilly, IBM and ING, trust GitLab to bring their modern applications from idea to production, reliably and repeatedly.