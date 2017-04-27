GIVEMESPORT Hits "Home Run" with Major Surge in Website Popularity and Traffic

GiveMeSport's has increased from 1,203rd to 523th Most Popular Website in the World - Alexa Rankings

TORONTO, ONTARIO and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Breaking Data Corp. (TSX VENTURE:BKD)(OTC PINK:BKDCD) (the "Company" or "BKD") is pleased to announce that its GIVEMESPORT web property is experiencing significant traction and growth in a number of key metrics through the first calendar quarter of 2017.

Monthly website visits to Givemesport.com for calendar Q1 2017 compared to calendar Q1 2016 are up by an impressive 72%; from 68,267,136 combined monthly visits for Q1 in 2016 with a monthly average 22,755,712 to 118,092,189 combined monthly visits with a monthly average of 39,364,064 for Q1 in 2017.





Website growth has come primarily from the mobile web (Smartphone) version of GiveMeSport, with 43% growth from the mobile US audience and over 156% growth on the mobile UK audience from Q1 in 2016 to Q1 in 2017.





This growth is further recognised by the increase in GiveMeSport's Alexa Rank increased from 1,203rd on the 30th April 2016 to 523th most popular website in the world across all categories on the 24th April 2017.





"In a traditionally slow quarter for most digital publishers Breaking Data Corp's recent acquisition GiveMeSport has made significant strides and increased its website audience and usage as shown by these key, beneficial metrics," said Nick Thain, CEO. "We are making great gains with our content and engagement strategies."

"We anticipate this growth will translate into greater revenue streams through fiscal 2018 as we deploy our programmatic advertising strategy together with industry leading advertisers and the best and biggest sports leagues in the world," added Mr. Thain.

GiveMeSport sells both display and video advertising programmatically and has a track record of best-in-class advert viewability across its inventory, including mobile as well as desktop.

Notes to editor

Website Visits are calculated by adding the first, through to the last day of the month on Google Analytics and defined as 'Sessions'. A 'Session' is defined as a group of interactions one user takes within a given time frame on your website. Google Analytics defaults that time frame to 30 minutes. Meaning whatever a user does on your website (e.g. browses pages, downloads resources, purchases products) before they leave equals one session.

About Breaking Data Corp.:

Breaking Data Corp. is a technology provider of semantic search, machine learning and natural language processing ("NLP"). The Company's technology platform has many practical applications, in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in massive media and data rich settings. The Company's showcase app, BreakingSports, utilizes semantic machine learning and NLP to track social media in a fully automated, real-time manner for significant sports information and events and distributes summarized information through real-time push notifications to consumers. Find out more at breakingdatacorp.com.

About GiveMeSport:

GiveMeSport, Breaking Data's recent acquisition, is a leading next generation sports media company with the largest single publisher Facebook page in the world, with over 25.9 million fans. The next largest single sports publisher Facebook page is ESPN with 15.2 fans. GiveMeSport's content generates over 3.6 billion impressions (Feb-17), reaching over 138 million unique users (Feb-17) per month on Facebook alone.

