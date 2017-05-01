Giyani Appoints Wajd Boubou as President

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) - Giyani Gold Corporation (TSX VENTURE:WDG) (FRANKFURT:KT9) ("Giyani" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Wajd Boubou to the position of President effective May 1, 2017.

Mr. Boubou is a long-term shareholder of the Company and brings more than 26 years of experience to Giyani with a background in electrical engineering, operations management, and IT strategy. Mr. Boubou has held various high level leadership positions internationally focusing on operations and management in the telecommunications and computer networking industries. He holds an MBA from the University of Strathclyde in the UK. In his capacity as President of the Company, Mr. Boubou will assist Giyani in its emergence into the battery technology space by applying his extensive experience in IT and operations management and assisting with the planning and implementation of the operations of the Company.

Mr. Duane Parnham, Executive Chairman of the Company stated: "Wajd Boubou brings a wealth of experience to Giyani that will support the team in the execution of our growth initiatives as we continue to explore and delve into the battery technology space. The addition of Wajd to our senior management team will strengthen and broaden our day-to-day operations as well as allow me to maintain an active role as a major shareholder and the Executive Chairman of the Company. I look forward to Wajd's contribution as we continue to explore, expand and innovate our footprint in the raw material and battery industry".

The Company has also granted an aggregate of 1,550,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.34 expiring five years from the date of grant, subject to regulatory approval. The options are being granted pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan.

