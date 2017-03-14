Giyani Gold Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Giyani Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE:WDG) ("Giyani" or the "Company") wishes to announce that further to the Company's News Release dated February 13, 2017, the Company has closed the non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement") and has issued a total 3,521,572 units consisting of one common share of Giyani at a price of $0.35 per share and one half of a share purchase warrant at $0.70 for total gross proceeds of up to $1,232,550.

A finders' fee of $6,300 has been paid in connection with one investor in the Private Placement. The common shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a four month hold period expiring July 10, 2017.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on the Giyani website: www.giyanigold.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Gold Corp.

Duane Parnham, Executive Chairman

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.