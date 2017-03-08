Giyani Gold Announces Increase to Previously Announced Private Placement

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 8, 2017) - Giyani Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE:WDG) ("Giyani" or the "Company") announces that it has increased the size of the previously announced private placement on February 13, 2017 by 664,430 units. The Company is now finalizing a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,521,572 units consisting of one common share of Giyani at a price of $0.35 per share and one half of a share purchase warrant at $0.70 for total gross proceeds of up to $1,232,550 (the "Private Placement").

Management, directors, and insiders of Giyani intend on participating in the Private Placement, the net proceeds of which are to be used for acquisition of the Botswana and Zambia manganese projects, exploration and general working capital purposes. The Company has received the conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the Private Placement, and the Private Placement is expected to close on or before March 9, 2017.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on the Giyani website: www.giyanigold.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Gold Corp.

Duane Parnham, Executive Chairman

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.