Giyani Gold Announces Private Placement

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 13, 2017) - Giyani Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE:WDG)(JSE:GIY) ("Giyani" or the "Company") announces that it is finalizing a non-brokered private placement of up to 2,857,142 units consisting of one common share of Giyani at a price of $0.35 per share and one half of a share purchase warrant at $0.70 for total gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Private Placement").

Management, directors, and insiders of Giyani intend on participating in the Private Placement, the net proceeds of which are to be used for acquisition of the Botswana and Zambia manganese projects, exploration and general working capital purposes. The Private Placement is subject to the receipt of all required regulatory and exchange approvals, and is expected to close on or before February 28, 2017.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on the Giyani website: www.giyanigold.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release or other future plans, objectives or expectations of Giyani are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Giyani's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Giyani with securities regulators. Giyani expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.