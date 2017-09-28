Giyani Reports The Highest Grade Sample (76% Manganese Oxide) To Date At Its Recently Discovered Otse Prospect In Botswana

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 28, 2017) - Giyani Metals Corporation (TSX VENTURE:WDG)(FRANKFURT:KT9) ("Giyani" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from the third batch of samples collected from its Otse, and K.Hill prospects within the Kanye Project in Botswana. A total of 95 grab samples were collected and submitted to SGS South Africa (PTY) LTD laboratories in Randburg, South Africa.

Interpretation of Results:

Mineralization at the Otse prospect occurs within a chert breccia unit, typically found stratigraphically on top of manganiferous, silicified, and ferruginous shale units. The habit of mineralization is nodule-like and sometimes massive.

This chert breccia unit at Otse is highly variable in thickness, ranging from 2-3 meters up to 15 meters. The lab results indicate a similar grade of manganese to the manganiferous shale unit sampled at the K.Hill Prospect, however with slightly higher silica. Continuity between these two occurrences (Otse and K.Hill) will be tested during an upcoming drilling program.

Otse Results:

Manganese Oxide (MnO) grades of the 37 samples collected from Otse range from 11.9% to 76.1% (excluding two samples from the unmineralized hangingwall with 1.08% and 3.85% MnO).

Full sample grades and lithology of Otse are listed in Table 1. A map of the sample locations can also be seen on the Company's website.

Table 1. Otse Lithology and Grades

Sample ID Lithology MnO KAH/208/2017 Old Mine Dump 47.9% KAH/209/2017 Chert Breccia 47.4% KAH/210/2017 Chert Breccia 36.3% KAH/211/2017 Chert Breccia Un-mineralized 3.85% KAH/212/2017 Chert Breccia Un-mineralized 1.08% KAH/213/2017 Chert Breccia 11.9% KAH/214/2017 Chert Breccia 32.9% KAH/215/2017 Chert Breccia 43.3% KAH/216/2017 Chert Breccia 43.9% KAH/217/2017 Chert Breccia 40.6% KAH/218/2017 Chert Breccia 47.9% KAH/219/2017 Chert Breccia 22.1% KAH/220/2017 Chert Breccia 52.4% KAH/221/2017 Chert Breccia 29.3% KAH/222/2017 Chert Breccia 24.6% KAH/223/2017 Chert Breccia 51% KAH/224/2017 Chert Breccia 32.1% KAH/225/2017 Chert Breccia 31.3% KAH/226/2017 Chert Breccia 19.6% KAH/227/2017 Chert Breccia 22.7% KAH/228/2017 Chert Breccia 45.2% KAH/229/2017 Chert Breccia 43.2% KAH/230/2017 Chert Breccia 54% KAH/231/2017 Chert Breccia 76.1% KAH/232/2017 Chert Breccia 16.1% KAH/233/2017 Chert Breccia 45.1% KAH/234/2017 Chert Breccia 21.5% KAH/235/2017 Chert Breccia 23.6% KAH/236/2017 Chert Breccia 45.6% KAH/237/2017 Chert Breccia 47.8% KAH/238/2017 Chert Breccia 61.9% KAH/239/2017 Chert Breccia 51.9% KAH/240/2017 Chert Breccia 48.7% KAH/241/2017 Chert Breccia 32.8% KAH/242/2017 Chert Breccia 74.8% KAH/243/2017 Chert Breccia 45.1% KAH/244/2017 Chert Breccia 34.6%

K.Hill Results:

The 58 samples from the K.Hill Prospect were collected from a unit close to the interpreted fault zone. These samples have graded between 11.9% and 65.6% MnO.

Full sample grades and lithology from K.Hill are listed in Table. 2. A map of the sample locations also be seen on the Company's website.

Table 2. K.Hill Lithology and Grades

KAH/175/2017 Chert Breccia 11.1% KAH/176/2017 Chert Breccia 17.2% KAH/177/2017 Chert Breccia 11.3% KAH/248/2017 Chert Breccia 44% KAH/171/2017 Silicified Shale 1.69% KAH/178/2017 Silicified Shale 2.69% KAH/183/2017 Silicified Shale 5.89% KAH/187/2017 Silicified Shale 1.2% KAH/194/2017 Silicified Shale 4.4% KAH/195/2017 Silicified Shale 5.76% KAH/245/2017 Silicified Shale 5.76% KAH/246/2017 Silicified Shale 12.6% KAH/247/2017 Silicified Shale 12.7% KAH/249/2017 Silicified Shale 10.3% KAH/250/2017 Silicified Shale 10.2% KAH/173/2017 Ferruginous shale 31.6% KAH/174/2017 Ferruginous shale 11.6% KAH/188/2017 Ferruginous shale 0.8% KAH/190/2017 Ferruginous shale 0.34% KAH/198/2017 Ferruginous shale 6.82% KAH/254/2017 Manganiferous Shale 10.7% KAH/257/2017 ferruginous shale 9.39% KAH/170/2017 Manganiferous Shale 29.5% KAH/172/2017 Manganiferous Shale 60.3% KAH/179/2017 Manganiferous Shale 28.8% KAH/180/2017 Manganiferous Shale 61.2% KAH/181/2017 Manganiferous Shale 36.5% KAH/182/2017 Manganiferous Shale 39.8% KAH/184/2017 Manganiferous Shale 40.9% KAH/185/2017 Manganiferous Shale 53.4% KAH/186/2017 Manganiferous Shale 29.5% KAH/189/2017 Manganiferous Shale 32.2% KAH/191/2017 Manganiferous Shale 45.8% KAH/192/2017 Manganiferous Shale 39.4% KAH/193/2017 Manganiferous Shale 51.2% KAH/196/2017 Manganiferous Shale 44.9% KAH/197/2017 Manganiferous Shale 51% KAH/199/2017 Manganiferous Shale 39.5% KAH/200/2017 Manganiferous Shale 45.6% KAH/201/2017 Manganiferous Shale 45.6% KAH/202/2017 Manganiferous Shale 42% KAH/203/2017 Manganiferous Shale 53.5% KAH/204/2017 Manganiferous Shale 58.9% KAH/205/2017 Manganiferous Shale 27.1% KAH/206/2017 Manganiferous Shale 65.6% KAH/207/2017 Manganiferous Shale 51.3% KAH/251/2017 Manganiferous Shale 38.2% KAH/252/2017 Manganiferous Shale 57.4% KAH/253/2017 Manganiferous Shale 24% KAH/254/2017 Manganiferous Shale 10.7% KAH/255/2017 Manganiferous Shale 43.4% KAH/256/2017 Manganiferous Shale 40.3% KAH/258/2017 Manganiferous Shale 33.6% KAH/259/2017 Manganiferous Shale 57.7% KAH/260/2017 Manganiferous Shale 51.8% KAH/261/2017 Manganiferous Shale 45.4% KAH/262/2017 Manganiferous Shale 29.4% KAH/263/2017 Manganiferous Shale 21.9% KAH/264/2017 Manganiferous Shale 39.9%

"These recent lab results significantly strengthen our confidence in the quality and grade of the manganese deposits in Otse and K.Hill. By sampling the various shale units in those two prospects, we have improved our understanding of the lithology and supported our initial theory with geochemical evidence" states Wajd Boubou, President.

All samples were placed in a plastic sample bag along with a sample tag. Bags were sealed with a single use tie. Samples were securely stored prior to shipping to SGS in Randburg, South Africa for assay. Samples were crushed and milled prior to assaying by X-Ray fluorescence. The company routinely submits standards, duplicates and blanks with sample batches to monitor the quality of the assays.

Roger Moss, Ph.D., P.Geo, is the qualified person, as that term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, on behalf of the Company and has approved the scientific and technical content contained in this press release.

