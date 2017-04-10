Giyani Retains IR and Market Making Services

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Giyani Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE:WDG)(FRANKFURT:KT9) ("Giyani" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained BlackX Management GmbH ("BlackX") to develop investor relations and ACON Actienbank AG to provide orderly market making services for trading on the German exchanges.

BlackX is a Germany based investor relations firm that is led by Marc Reinemuth, who has over 12 years market experience in communications for European markets specifying in the resource sector. Further to the Company's news release dated September 30, 2016, the contract with BlackX has been renewed for an additional 6 months (with an option to extend) at a cost of 25,000 Euro per quarter.

ACON Actienbank AG will act as a market-maker/liquidity-provider for Giyani in Germany. Giyani will pay 20,000 Euro for 12 months of service.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Gold Corp.

Duane Parnham, Executive Chairman

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.