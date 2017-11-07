Gladstone Capital Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year Ended Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Nov 7, 2017) - Gladstone Capital Corporation ( NASDAQ : GLAD) (the "Company") announced today that it plans to report earnings for the fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2017, after the stock market closes on Monday, November 20, 2017. The Company will hold a conference call Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss its earnings results. Please call (855) 465-0177 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available beginning one hour after the call and will be accessible through December 21, 2017. To hear the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 and use playback conference number 54341413.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will be available online at www.gladstonecapital.com. The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company's website through January 21, 2018.

If you have questions prior to or following the earnings release you may e-mail them to capital@gladstonecompanies.com

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market businesses in the United States. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.GladstoneCompanies.com.

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.gladstone.com.