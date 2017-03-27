Glamping Begins May 2017, Offers New Overnight Experiences in Upstate New York

Three ways to ditch the sleeping bag for the luxury camper

ROCHESTER, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - March might have marked the first days of spring, but May marks the beginning of glamping season in Upstate New York. The local glampsites (or glamorous campsites) in the Cross Border Showcase program are preparing for visitors and beginning to take reservations, with overnights starting on May 1st.

Book a stay at Darien Lake in Darien Center, NY, less than an hour from the Canada/NY border. Take advantage of one of their Glamping Vacation Packages and find an experience that the whole family will love. With an amusement and water park right in your backyard, it's easy to spend a few days enjoying the relaxation, theme park thrills, or entertainment offered at their concert venue.

Within three hours of the Canadian Border are two more glampsites in Upstate New York's Finger Lakes Region -- Seneca Sol and Firelight Camps. Both offer safari-style tents, modern bath houses, and a complimentary breakfast to accompany an overnight stay -- and are just minutes from the famous wineries and breweries that the Finger Lakes is known for.

Located at the base of Seneca Lake in Burdett, NY, Seneca Sol is the newest of the glampsites in the area. The site offers three safari tents -- named the Maple, Cherry, and Oak -- and will be adding a fourth, Willow, in May 2017. Also, new this May are two water resistant tipis -- Cypress and Aspen -- that can accommodate two people each. Seneca Sol's tents and tipis include beds ranging in size from two full beds up to a king bed, seating areas, a writing desk, and rechargeable lanterns that house USB outlets to charge devices.

In Ithaca, NY Firelight Camps also offers safari-style tents with queen beds for guests. But Firelight takes glamping a step further with a tent lobby and lounge that offers freshly brewed coffee, hot water, and tea, a canteen refill station, a phone charging station, places to sit and relax or play games, and access to communal campfires (tended by the staff at Firelight Camps). The camp store sells homemade s'more kits, trail snacks, apparel, and other necessities -- so guests are taken care of should they forget an item. Bonus: Firelight Camps offers a morning yoga class on Saturdays from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m.

All three glampsites, along with many of New York's regular campgrounds, are pet-friendly, meaning that the furriest member of your family can join you on the journey. If you are looking for an even more authentic outdoor experience, the Campground Owners of New York (CONY) will certainly deliver. CONY offers a list of camping options across New York State -- from Camp Chautauqua in the Chautauqua-Allegheny region to Sleepy Hollow Campgrounds in the Catskills.

Once you book your stay, head over to the Cross Border Showcase website to plan the rest of your New York vacation. Find more attractions and deals specific to Canadian visitors at www.crossbordershowcase.com.

The Cross Border Showcase travel program encourages and entices Canadian visitors to explore deeper into New York State. The program showcases a unique collection of attractions and experiences that are all comfortably within driving distance from the Canadian border -- beginning in Western New York, Rochester and the Finger Lakes region to well into Central and Northern New York. The program's partners include accommodations, shopping destinations, family and four-season recreational activities, communities and tourist-friendly businesses. Many of the partners offer discounts for Canadian visitors. Current offers, information and destinations can be found at www.CrossBorderShowcase.com and by following the program's Twitter or Facebook.