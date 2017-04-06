Glance Pay Makes Entry Into Growing $215 Billion Dollar North American Food Delivery Market

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 6, 2017) - Glance Technologies Inc., (CSE:GET)(CSE:GET.CN)(FRANKFURT:GJT)(OTCQB:GLNNF), is pleased to announce that it is leveraging its technology, consumer base, and restaurant relationships to move into the online food delivery market by partnering with Daily Delivery for delivery logistics.

Online food delivery is a rapidly growing market within a $600 billion dollar (USD) restaurant industry. Currently disrupting traditional forms of delivery due to the rise of popular mobile ordering, the US food delivery market alone accounted for over $210 billion of restaurant revenue in the last year, of which $11 billion was exclusively through online ordering. This combined with the Canadian online food delivery market estimated at $7 billion dollar (CAD), provides Glance with the potential to establish new verticals of revenue and increase customer retention with a singular payment platform.

"We have a large and rapidly growing base of restaurants and consumers combined with what we believe to be the best mobile payment and rewards technology in the market. Adding delivery is a natural extension of our product and provides more value to our customers," says Penny Green, Glance President & COO, "Daily Delivery manages drivers and handles driver logistics for some of the largest online food delivery systems in the world, so they are a perfect compliment to our technology. This is an exciting time in the delivery space with significant acquisitions such as Skip The Dishes ($110 Million CAD) occurring recently. Our rewards, anti-fraud technology, complimentary in restaurant payment technology, growing consumer base, and relationships give us a competitive advantage in this space."

By entering into a strategic agreement with Daily Delivery, an innovative, white-label food delivery service which offers on-demand delivery in under an hour, Glance is providing users a convenient way to pay for delivery from participating Glance restaurants directly within the app. Glance is excited to bring its users more ways to enjoy a meal at their favourite restaurants, whether they choose delivery, dine out, or a quick bite, while still taking advantage of same convenience, security, incentives and automatic rewards on the Glance Pay app.

