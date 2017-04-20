Glance Pay's Order from Your Table to Disrupt Restaurant Industry

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Glance Technologies Inc. (OTCQB:GLNNF)(CSE:GET.CN)(CSE:GET.RT)(FRANKFURT:GJT) is pleased to announce its new table ordering capabilities which allow consumers to prepay and order food & drinks directly from their table in restaurants via the Glance Pay app.

"Now with our complete set of features, Glance Pay is positioned to disrupt the restaurant industry as significantly as Uber disrupted the taxi and limousine industry," says Desmond Griffin, Glance's CEO.

Glance Pay will provide restaurant customers with one app that allows them to securely and conveniently:

order & pay for delivery

pre-order & pay for pickup / takeout

order from their table

pay for their meal when they are ready to leave

Anyone who has ever been sitting at a table in a busy pub or restaurant and wanted to order another round of drinks but had trouble getting the wait staff's attention will understand the benefit of being able to quickly and easily order and pay from your table using Glance Pay. Similarly, when visiting favourite lunch spots during busy periods, users often know exactly what they want - thus being able to easily re-order and pay for previous items using Glance Pay can save time and hassle, and lets users leave as soon as they are ready to go without waiting for a paper bill or a card machine to pay. And of course, the same great rewards and automatic digital receipts are available when using Glance Pay.

Some airports in North America have invested millions of dollars to outfit a few of their restaurants with iPads at each seat to allow guests to order and pay from their table.1 It has been estimated that people order up to 30% more due to the ability to self order.2 But these bulky iPads at each seat are extremely costly to run, do not remember user preferences, take up enormous table space, and ruin the dining experience by obstructing customers' view of their dining partners. People already have the latest mobile technology with them - their mobile phones - which allows Glance to provide a fantastic and cost effective ordering experience at any restaurant.

About Glance Technologies Inc.

Glance Technologies owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to dine, order food & drink, settle bills, access digital receipts, earn great rewards, & interact with merchants. Glance is building a valuable network of merchants and consumers, and offers targeted in-app marketing, social media marketing, customer feedback, in-merchant messaging and custom rewards programs. The Glance Pay mobile payment system consists of proprietary technology, which includes user apps available for free downloads in IOS (Apple) and Android formats, a merchant manager apps, large scale technology hosting environment with sophisticated anti-fraud technology and lightning fast payment processing.

