Glance Technologies Announces Agreement with Kater Technologies Inc.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 26, 2017) - Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE:GET)(CSE:GET.CN)(FRANKFURT:GJT)(OTC PINK:GLNNF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Kater Technologies Inc. to provide a cohesive co-marketing solution to create cashless convenience for consumers.

"Glance is thrilled to be working with Kater on various co-marketing initiatives that enhance the Glance Pay experience for our app users," states Penny Green, Co-Founder and COO. "In today's society, the concept of a chauffeured ride brings so much value, convenience and safety, especially when dining out. Kater has truly revolutionized the industry with an affordable, innovative solution perfect for Glance Pay users and as an offering to our partner restaurants."

"At Kater we are excited to be working with Glance Pay," states Mandi Mangat, Communications Manager. "We love the convenience of Glance Pay and using the app is as simple as the tap of a button. Together we are excited to provide unparalleled convenience to our consumers."

About Kater Technologies Inc.

Like many great ideas before it, Kater was conceived out of an inconvenience. The staff at Monark Group, the founding company of Kater, was regularly pained by the amount of time and productivity the team lost while driving and parking when regularly commuting between their office in South Surrey, and meetings in downtown Vancouver or the airport. The alternatives faced were overpriced limos and town cars, or unreliable taxis which lacked convenience and comfort while also being overpriced and underwhelming in terms of style. This problem did not have an acceptable solution, hence Kater was born.

About Monark Group

Monark Group began as a small British Columbia based e-commerce company in 2001. In the years following its birth, Monark Group has become a successful diversified company specializing in e-commerce, business consulting, real estate, financing, investments, and more. It has invested over $300 million in property development across North America, operates numerous e-commerce sites with $500 million in revenue, and provides mortgages, financing and start-up funding. Monark Group has recently made a successful entry into the entertainment industry, specializing in film production.

