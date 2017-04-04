Glance Technologies Announces Expansion across Canada with Ten Restaurants signed in the past week, over 140 signed and 500 expressing Interest

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) - Glance Technologies Inc., (CSE:GET)(CSE:GET.CN)(FRANKFURT:GJT)(OTCQB:GLNNF), is pleased to announce it has signed 10 new restaurants over the past week in several provinces, for a total of over 140 signed, and it now has 71 locations live across major cities in Canada such as Vancouver, Toronto, Edmonton and Victoria.

In the past month Glance Pay went live in numerous locations. Newly launched restaurant Ricky's all Day Grill in Victoria is a franchise within a 70 location chain spread across Western and Central Canada. In addition, within the downtown area of Canada's largest city, Glance Pay has launched some strategic and well-known restaurants, such as The Good Son and Caren's Rosedale, and in Vancouver, well known spots The Naam Restaurant, Urban Sushi and Elwood's are now live.

Glance Pay's movement into the quick-serve market has begun with the launch of Willow Café in Vancouver. Willow Café can now offer a quick payment app with an automatic rewards program, enabling it to compete with the larger coffee chains and quick-serve locations that have invested heavily in their own custom apps, like Starbucks and Tim Hortons. As sales expand to include more quick-serve locations, Glance Pay anticipates that it will provide many small and medium size locations a competitive edge by allowing them to offer the latest digital experience to their customers.

"Our fast expansion across Canada over the past few months is enabled by the ease of distributing and scaling our current payment technology," says Penny Green, Glance President & COO, "Glance Pay works well for any style of restaurant or quick-serve, regardless of location and environment."

Encompassed within Glance's alliances are two well-known chains, MR MIKES Steakhouse Casual and Famoso Neopolitan Pizzeria, which include 61 locations combined. With prospective meetings and current negotiations, Glance has engaged with more than 20 Canadian restaurant chains and has a sales pipeline of of over 500 restaurants expressing interest and at various stages of Glance's sales proposal process. Prospective chains account for 50% of Glance's prospective sales pipeline. The remaining 50% is composed of popular, award-winning and new-concept restaurants. Many of these restaurant chains have subsidiaries in the U.S. and therefore align perfectly with Glance's plan for expansion into the U.S.

About Glance Technologies Inc.

Glance Technologies owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to dine, settle bills, access payment records and interact with merchants. Glance Pay intends to become the industry standard as one of the four pillars of payments, beside credit cards, debit cards and cash. Glance is building a valuable network of merchants and consumers, and offers targeted in-app marketing, customer feedback, in-merchant messaging and custom rewards programs. The Glance Pay mobile payment system consists of proprietary technology, which includes user apps available for free downloads in IOS (Apple) and Android formats, a merchant manager app, an internal customer service app, a large scale technology hosting environment with sophisticated anti-fraud technology and lightning fast payment processing.

