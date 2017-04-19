Glance Technologies Appoints Former VP of Cisco Systems, Inc. to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE:GET.CN)(CSE:GET)(FRANKFURT:GJT)(OTCQB:GLNNF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Larry Timlick to its board of directors as of April 18th, 2017.

Mr. Timlick, a leading high performance sales executive, was formerly a Vice President of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), a worldwide technology leader with a market cap of over US$163 billion and annual revenues of US$48.7 billion in fiscal 2016. Mr. Timlick has worked as Regional Sales Leader, Western Canada, for Arista Networks, Inc., was a Director, Networking Sales, Canada and later Vice-President, Western Canada, for Avaya Inc., and has acted as a board member of Elevation Capital Corp., CounterPath Corporation, and Para Resources Inc.

"I look forward to working with the outstanding management team and board members of Glance to create the next generation value added payment system for the retail space," says Larry Timlick, "Glance Pay has the opportunity to be the leader in this fast moving market place."

Larry is a creative and results driven senior sales executive with a record of accomplishments leading high performance sales organizations, growing market share, developing effective partner channels, and managing geographically distributed operations. From 1991 to 2004, Mr. Timlick worked for Cisco Systems, initially as the first Cisco employee in Western Canada, then later as the Manager, Western Region, where he more than doubled Cisco's market share in all Enterprise and Service Provider accounts and opened offices in Winnipeg, Edmonton and Calgary, and finally as Regional Vice President, TELUS Region. Cisco enables people to make powerful connections, whether in business, education, philanthropy, or creativity. Cisco hardware, software, and service offerings are used to create the Internet solutions that make networks possible, providing easy access to information anywhere, at any time.

As a director of Glance, Mr. Timlick will apply his outstanding strategic planning skills and experience with high-growth developing companies to assist Glance in its continued expansion and organizational development.

About Glance Technologies Inc.

Glance Technologies owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to dine, settle bills, access payment records and interact with merchants. Glance Pay intends to become the industry standard as one of the four pillars of payments, beside credit cards, debit cards and cash. Glance is building a valuable network of merchants and consumers, and offers targeted in-app marketing, social media marketing, customer feedback, in-merchant messaging and custom rewards programs. The Glance Pay mobile payment system consists of proprietary technology, which includes user apps available for free downloads in IOS (Apple) and Android formats, a merchant manager app, an internal customer service app, a large scale technology hosting environment with sophisticated anti-fraud technology and lightning fast payment processing.

