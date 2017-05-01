Glassbeam Announces the Appointment of John Ferraro as Vice President of Sales

Veteran Sales Executive to help company drive growth in the Internet of Things (IoT) machine data analytics market

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) - Glassbeam, Inc., the machine data analytics company, announced today that John Ferraro has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. John comes with a wealth of experience in the enterprise software and analytics industry, and joins the Glassbeam executive team with the responsibility for driving all aspects of the company's worldwide sales and business development initiatives with a primary focus on the growing healthcare analytics market.

Since the launch of its cloud-based analytics service, Glassbeam has been focused on helping leading product manufacturers build truly connected products by providing business intelligence gleaned from a detailed analysis of complex machine data. Glassbeam's unique data transformation technology ingests, parses, and analyzes data 100 times faster than competing tools or homegrown solutions. Recently the company has made significant strides with analytics on medical equipment in the healthcare market, including successful implementations with both leading product manufacturers as well as hospital networks. As a result, one of the focus growth areas for coming months will be on this emergent market.

John joins Glassbeam with over twenty years of experience leading and building sales teams for enterprise software companies, selling into the healthcare market amongst other verticals, with domain expertise in security, backup/disaster recovery, Cloud and MSP infrastructure, mobile and analytics software. He was formerly the CEO of SeeCommerce, a leading provider of analytics software, as well as InMage Systems, and previously held sales and executive leadership positions at Gridstore and Cavirin. The addition of John to the Glassbeam team will help drive momentum for Glassbeam and Glassbeam partners in the IoT industry.

The company expansion comes at a major upward inflection point in the IoT industry. Corporations across many industries are looking to connect their products to ubiquitous IoT networks with a view of understanding their customers much more intimately and are using IoT analytics to transform virtually every business process.

"Glassbeam is one of the most exciting companies in the IoT Analytics industry, and I am excited to be joining their team," states John. "Glassbeam has developed unique technology in the machine log analytics space that is truly a game-changer for product manufacturers in the IoT industry. They are quickly establishing themselves as the leading machine data analytics vendor. Now we have the opportunity to extend our footprint, and I look forward to joining the Glassbeam team to help support our next phase of growth."

"We are excited with the addition of John to our team," stated Puneet Pandit, Founder and CEO of Glassbeam. "John's deep experience in enterprise software sales, as well as his focus on the healthcare market will help Glassbeam expand on the success we've seen so far in 2017. We look forward to continued growth with John."

Glassbeam will be demonstrating several healthcare analytics case studies and its Support Analytics solution at the upcoming Technology Services World conference (TSW 2017) in San Diego.

About Glassbeam

Glassbeam is the premier machine data analytics company bringing structure and meaning to complex data generated from any connected machine in the IoT industry. Glassbeam's next generation cloud-based platform is designed to transform and analyze multi-structured data, delivering powerful solutions on customer support and product intelligence for companies including IBM, Dell EMC, Springpath, Gridscape, Formation Data Systems, and Dimension Data. For more information visit http://www.glassbeam.com or follow us on Twitter @Glassbeam.