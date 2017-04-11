Glassbeam Receives 2016 IoT Excellence Award

Glassbeam Analytics Honored for Excellence in Internet of Things Innovation

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Glassbeam, the premier machine data analytics company for the Internet of Things (IoT) industry, announced today that Glassbeam Analytics has received a 2016 IoT Excellence Award presented by TMC and Crossfire Media.

The 2016 IoT Evolution IoT Excellence Award honors innovative products that support the availability of information being deduced, inferred and directly gathered from sensors, systems and anything else that is supporting better business and personal decisions.

With the ease of a cloud-based service, Glassbeam provides the ability to ingest, parse, and analyze machine generated data from IoT connected devices. Glassbeam's unique data transformation and preparation engine can easily convert even the most complex machine data into structured and meaningful formats. This structured data can then be presented through multiple Glassbeam applications. Glassbeam's applications provide personnel in support, engineering, product management, IT and executive management with easy-to-understand dashboards that present actionable insights gleaned from machine data. These web-based dashboards provide dramatically improved visibility into how customers are configuring and using their products, as well as how those products are performing in the field.

"We are honored to receive this award for innovation in the area of IoT machine data analytics," stated Puneet Pandit, CEO and Founder of Glassbeam. "Glassbeam Analytics is being used by a variety of companies to deliver business insights gleaned from complex machine log data. Our solutions are helping our customers innovate in the areas of service, support, and customer success."

"It is my pleasure to recognize Glassbeam Analytics with an IoT Excellence Award for its excellence in innovation," said Carl Ford, CEO & Community Developer, Crossfire Media. "As a leader in this rapidly evolving industry, I look forward to seeing Glassbeam's future successes."

