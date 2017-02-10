BEDMINSTER, NJ--(Marketwired - Feb 10, 2017) - Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation ( NASDAQ : PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announce the promotion of Glen Corbitt, CFA, CFP® to Senior Managing Director & Senior Portfolio Manager, Private Wealth Management at Peapack-Gladstone Bank. He is part of the Bank's experienced financial services team responsible for managing Peapack-Gladstone Bank's trust and investments function, helping to guide clients with overall wealth advisory services and solutions.

A seasoned financial services executive, Mr. Corbitt has a high performing track record performing 21 years in the wealth management arena. Prior to joining Peapack-Gladstone Bank in 2013, he served as Senior Portfolio Manager with U.S. Trust and its predecessors. In addition, Glen managed U.S. Trust's (formerly Summit Bank) flagship large and mid-cap growth funds, and prior to that as equity research analyst and head of growth equity research. Prior to joining U.S. Trust, he performed in a corporate accounting role at Rockefeller & Company in New York City.

Before beginning his banking career, Mr. Corbitt was assigned as an officer in the United States Army in Fort Lewis, Washington. A resident of Chatham, New Jersey, Glen holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Providence College in Rhode Island and an MBA from New York University. He holds the designations of Chartered Financial Analyst and Certified Financial Planner® and is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and the CFA Institute.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $3.88 billion as of December 31, 2016. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative private banking services to businesses, real estate professionals, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Through its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton and Teaneck, its private wealth management, commercial private banking, retail private banking and residential lending divisions, along with its online platforms, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service.