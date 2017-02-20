Glen Eagle Resources Inc.: News Release

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 20, 2017) - Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:GER) ("Glen Eagle" or the "Company") has issued 470,000 stock options to three (3) key employees of its subsidiary, Cobra Oro de Honduras SA. Options are valid for five years until February 12th, 2022 with a strike price of $0.12 cents and under the conditions as per the option plan approved at the shareholders meeting on June 29th, 2016. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.