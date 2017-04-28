Glen Eagle Resources Inc.: News Release

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:GER) ("Glen Eagle" or the "Company") has issued 900,000 stock options to directors, a consultant and key employees of the Corporation. Options are valid for five years until April 26th, 2022, with a strike price of $0.20 cents and are under the conditions as per the option plan approved at the shareholders meeting on June 29th, 2016. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.