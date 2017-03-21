Glide and Ride from and Back to Salem, Oregon

The Adult Congenital Heart Association is proud to sponsor a 14-mile recreational bicycle ride beginning and ending at Schreiner's Iris Gardens in Salem, Oregon. Each participant will receive an iris stem at the conclusion of the ride and pre-registration is available online or via postal mail.

PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Marion County, Oregon residents and bicyclists, alike, should join the Adult Congenital Heart Association Bicycle Ride on Saturday, May 13, 2017 from 9:30AM to 12:30PM. All proceeds will benefit the Adult Congenital Heart Association (ACHA), an organization dedicated to improving and extending the lives of millions of people born with heart defects through education, advocacy and promoting research. The Ride is partly on scenic rural country roads in Keizer, Oregon. This recreational ride begins and ends at Schreiner's Iris Gardens in Salem, Oregon.

Schreiner's Iris Gardens

3625 Quinaby Rd

NE Salem, OR 97303

Oregon is the largest grower of Iris in the United States. Therefore, Schreiner's Iris Gardens will honor every participant by providing an iris stem at the conclusion of the bicycle ride! Salem is the capital of Oregon and located in Willamette Valley alongside the Willamette River. As a tourist visiting Salem, it's good to know about its quality wineries, history, government, and astonishingly tasting water! The Ride will be hosted on approximately 14 miles of country roads in adjacent Keizer, Oregon. Participants will surely witness the majesty and fortitude of the Pacific Northwest. Each participant is required to wear a bicycle helmet and will be required to sign a release and waiver of liability at check-in.

Pre-registration for the event is $20 and day-of registration is $25, at https://goo.gl/eKfXxM. You can also pre-register by check made payable to the Adult Congenital Heart Association. Please send checks to: Adult Congenital Heart Association, 3300 Henry Avenue, Suite 112, Philadelphia, PA 19129, Attn: Bicycle Ride.

The Adult Congenital Heart Association (ACHA) is a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life and extending the lives of adults with congenital heart disease (CHD). ACHA serves and supports the more than one million adults with CHD, their families and the medical community-working with them to address the unmet needs of the long-term survivors of congenital heart defects through education, outreach, advocacy, and promotion of ACHD research. For more information about ACHA, contact (888) 921-ACHA or visit www.achaheart.org.