Glint Named to LinkedIn List of Top 50 Innovators and Disruptors

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 9, 2017) - Glint, the people success platform that helps leading organizations increase employee engagement, develop their people, and improve business results, announced that it has been recognized as one of LinkedIn's Top 50 Companies | Startups list for 2017. The national list identifies the top 50 young companies that have grown rapidly and have become the most desirable talent magnets, attracting an outsized volume of job-hunters' interest compared to more than 25,000 eligible organizations.

The top 50 industry disruptors were identified based on data gathered across millions of LinkedIn users' actions. The eight-stage model assesses talent attraction on key elements such as the organization's employee growth, job-seekers' engagement with the company, hiring away from other Top Companies, and the rate at which professionals apply to the organization's open roles. Other innovative organizations listed include Airbnb, WeWork, Slack, Lyft, and Pinterest.

"At Glint, our mission is to make people happier and more successful at work -- and we take that vision to heart. We work tirelessly to ensure that Glint is a place where our people can be happy and successful," said Alexandra Coonce, VP of People and Culture at Glint. "Our team around the world is doing incredible things -- building a beautiful, insightful product, working with our customers to drive people success, and helping transform organizations globally. We're proud to be part of an organization where purpose, passion, and service are at the forefront, and this recognition is a testament to the environment we've created."

"We started Glint with the goal of helping organizations around the world develop their people and fuel their success. We've seen that vision come to life for hundreds of large, complex customers who are committed to creating people-driven organizations," said Jim Barnett, CEO and co-founder of Glint. "Our growth is a response to the value we have been able to deliver to our clients, especially making it possible to identify, in real time, the linkage between people success metrics and business outcomes, such as employer brand, employee retention, customer satisfaction, operational efficiency, and profitability."

Glint has recently received a number of accolades, including earning a Human Resources Executive® "Top Product of the Year" Award for its Narrative Intelligence™ system. Narrative Intelligence analyzes volumes of open-ended employee feedback and provides immediate insight into employee sentiment, trends, and most importantly, topics that are linked to action plans. With industry-leading precision, the technology parses out the story hidden within what can amount to hundreds of thousands of employee comments.

