Glint Secures $20M Series D Funding to Expand Global Footprint and Transform Modern Workplaces Using AI

Series D Round Brings Total Investment in Glint to $80 Million

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 2, 2017) - Today, Glint, the people success platform that helps leading organizations increase employee engagement, develop their people, and improve business results, announced it has raised $20 million for its Series D funding round. The round includes additional investment from Glint's existing investors, Bessemer Venture Partners, Meritech Capital Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, and Shasta Ventures. Since its founding in 2013, Glint has raised a total of $80 million in funding. The capital will be used to scale operations to meet increasing demand for the company's products, accelerate growth in Europe, and expand product development.

This funding comes at a time of unprecedented momentum and growth for the company, experiencing a 20x increase in platform users in the past two years. Glint continues to see burgeoning adoption among some of the world's most innovative enterprises, adding United Technologies and Pure Storage to the list of leading brands using the platform, including Intuit, LinkedIn, Rio Tinto, and Sky Media (Europe).

"This funding reflects the accelerating shift in the way organizations approach engagement, development, and business performance. An increasing number of leaders are recognizing the urgent need to better listen to employees and take action to improve their engagement and performance," said Jim Barnett, CEO of Glint. "This movement is having a positive, transformational effect on workplaces around the world. With this new investment, Glint will continue to drive innovation and help organizations fuel performance, inclusion, and employee engagement on a global scale."

Glint's rich analytical capabilities help organizations identify and measure key drivers of engagement and provide them with insights and direction to take effective action. The platform administers frequent pulses and uses artificial intelligence to deliver real-time insights that help organizations avoid potential risks to retention, performance, and business KPIs. Glint data shows that organizations that fully adopted Glint's approach of holistic listening and real-time feedback from employees are also those that performed better financially. Companies that asked their employees for feedback four or more times a year experienced a 40% increase in their stock price over a 52-week period, compared to a 4% increase for those that checked in with their employees only once per year.

"In the current corporate climate, it's critical that organizations commit to listening to their employees and responding to their concerns and needs in meaningful ways," said Byron Deeter, Partner, Bessemer Venture Partners. "We're excited to see more and more global organizations use Glint to transform their approach to business success, harnessing the collective power of their people to improve results."

ABOUT GLINT INC.

Glint is the people success platform that leverages real-time people data to help global organizations increase employee engagement, develop their people, and improve results. Leading brands like United Airlines, Intuit, and Sky leverage Glint's unique combination of intuitive design, sophisticated analytics, and actionable intelligence to help make employees happier and more successful at work. For more information, please visit www.glintinc.com.