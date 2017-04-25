Glint's Organizational Development Science Team Featured at 2017 SIOP Conference

Glint's Experts to Present Sessions on The Future of Remote Work, Trends in Work-life Research and Driving Action Around Engagement

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Glint, the People Success Platform™, today announced that multiple members of its Organizational Development Science team will participate in a number of compelling sessions at the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology's (SIOP) annual conference in Orlando this week. They will share their expert opinions on a variety of critical topics related to employee engagement and people analytics, in addition to showcasing the company's latest industrial-organizational (I-O) research and technology.

The SIOP annual conference is the largest gathering of I-O psychologists in the world, providing opportunities to build new relationships while also keeping up with the latest advancements in I-O research. Glint's Senior Director of Organizational Development Science, Justin Black; Principal Organizational Development Science Consultant, Sara P. Weiner, PhD; and Organizational Development Science Consultant Lisa Germano will play prominent roles at SIOP 2017, contributing insights in six different sessions:

The Co-Bots Are Coming! Is I-O Ready? (Thursday, April 27; 10:30 a.m.) - In this panel discussion, Justin Black will share personal and organizational visions and plans for the future focusing on technology, environment, globalization, and health.

Breaking From the Norm: Argument for New Survey Best Practices (Thursday, April 27; 10:30 a.m.) - In this session, Sara Weiner will join several experienced consultants to present new ideas for employee survey programs and then debate the merits of these ideas.

Bridging the Science -- Practice Gap in Work -- Life Topics (Thursday, April 27; 3:30 p.m.) - Sara Weiner will join a panel of distinguished academics in a discussion about the relevance of current trends in work -- life research, how organizations address work-life issues, and ways to bridge the gap.

Is Employee Engagement Still Relevant to Modern Organizations? A Debate (Friday, April 28; 3:00 p.m.) - Justin Black will join fellow experts in employee engagement to debate the nature of engagement and its importance and relevance to organizational performance.

Making Telework, Work: Remote Mentoring, Leadership and Teamwork (Saturday, April 29; 10:00 a.m.) Lisa Germano will join several industry experts to discuss the opportunities and challenges afforded by telework.

Focusing in on Driving Action in a Shifting Survey Landscape (Saturday, April 29; 3:00 p.m.) In this session, Justin Black will explore the implications for driving action across varying methodologies of collecting data.

Glint will be represented by seven members of its OD Science team, composed of former internal HR leaders from organizations like IBM, Namely, and Starbucks; as well as consultants who previously held leadership positions at firms like CEB, IBM/Kenexa, and Sirota.

"Each person on Glint's OD Science team brings a unique blend of experience, perspective, skills, and passions. It's this proprietary blend of individuals that makes the OD Science team at Glint unstoppable and irreplicable," said Black. "Every day they impact Glint's customers and product in ways I only dreamed of when creating the job descriptions for their roles."

"Advancing the science and practice of organizational development is central to Glint's mission of helping people be happier and more successful at work," said Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Goutham Kurra. "Glint's transformational Organizational Development team not only provides best-in-class consulting and thought leadership for our customers, but also informs and guides the evolution of our product, and develops best practices for the new world of real-time, data-driven people science. In this new world, continuous feedback and coaching, and the empowerment of managers and individuals through data and cutting-edge technology is beginning to radically transform organizations."

In addition to presenting these six sessions, Glint will be holding a reception on Thursday, April 27 at booth #300 in the exhibit hall, during which time the Organizational Development Science team will be present to network and answer questions. Additionally, Glint will be onsite demonstrating the company's latest innovation, Narrative Intelligence™, which is the industry's most advanced natural language processing (NLP) engine, which has been deemed, "just the solution we have been looking for" by various customers.

