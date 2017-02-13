Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation Appoints Joni Henderson as Chief Partnerships Officer

Partnership Executive To Strengthen Community Involvement For Alzheimer's Group

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to reducing the time, cost and risk of Alzheimer's clinical trials, today announced its appointment of Joni Henderson to Chief Partnerships Officer. In this role, Henderson will create strategic donor outreach programs and partnership opportunities involving corporations, foundations, community groups and individual donors.

"The Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation is fundamentally changing the search for Alzheimer's treatment therapies. I am eager to join this team of leading experts and renowned doctors, researchers and clinicians dedicated to helping those who are at risk or suffering from Alzheimer's Disease," said Joni Henderson. "Together we will develop new approaches and expand our allies to fight this terrible disease."

Henderson most recently served as Vice President of Corporate Education Partnerships at Discovery Education, a division of Discovery Communications. In this role, she was responsible for developing K-12 education initiatives on topics such as STEM engagement, online safety, cancer awareness, and overall youth engagement in partnership with corporations, foundations, nonprofits and trade associations.

Henderson's previous roles include Vice President at the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, Director of Capital Region Advancement and Corporate Relations at the Smithsonian, and a variety of positions at Meridian International Center and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. She currently serves as a member of the national board of the NEA Foundation and as a board member of Britepaths, a nonprofit serving the working poor in Northern Virginia. Henderson has a Master of Science degree in Arts Administration from Drexel University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from University of Redlands. She currently resides in Fairfax, Virginia.

"The Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation collaborates with local community leaders, foundations and corporate leaders to grow participation in Alzheimer's clinical research. Joni's expertise and wide range of innovative programming ideas will help us significantly towards reaching this goal," said John Dwyer, president of Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation.

"Our foundation is committed to populating Alzheimer's clinical trials. Joni's experience in facilitating partnerships will help bring increased awareness to this disease and its horrifying effects on our economy and society at large," said George Vradenburg, chairman of Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation and UsAgainstAlzheimer's.

For more information about GAP Foundation, visit www.globalalzplatform.org.

About Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation

The Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation was launched in 2015 by UsAgainstAlzheimer's and the Global CEO Initiative (CEOi) on Alzheimer's disease with the vision of creating an integrated global clinical trial network to reduce the time, cost and risk of Alzheimer's disease clinical trials, a critical factor in the pacing of efforts to speed an effective treatment of Alzheimer's disease to those with or at risk of the disease. Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation, headquartered in Washington, D.C., aims to create a faster pathway to a treatment for Alzheimer's disease by 2025. It intends to do so by building a standing global clinical trial platform of willing individuals through novel web-based recruitment techniques coupled with a network of high performance clinical trial sites. Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation also provides an organizational framework that links prominent research institutions, the private sector and government agencies in multiple countries to fight Alzheimer's disease.

