Global Boatworks Luxury Vessel Luxuria Completes Move to Bahia Mar Resort and Yachting Center

Normal Occupancy Expected to Generate Nearly $240,000 Annually; Sales Price set at $1,495,000 Million

POMPANO BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - Jul 12, 2017) - Global Boatworks Holdings ( OTC PINK : GBBT) announced today that the Company has successfully moved Luxuria from the Lauderdale Marine Center to the prestigious Bahia Mar Resort and Yachting Center in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

Global Boatworks is excited and pleased at the turnout at its initial open house and the booking of its first guests onboard Luxuria. We are expecting additional short-term charters and are scheduling more open houses as well as attendance at boat and yacht shows in the south Florida area through the end of the year. Luxuria can be chartered in the short term and will be available for sale. At the previous location at Lauderdale Marine Center, access to the vessel was restricted and available only through Global Boatworks personnel as an escort while at the facility.

The Bahia Mar Resort and Yachting Center is an upscale facility and is the ultimate Hotel and Marina destination in the heart of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The property features a Hilton Hotel complete with restaurants, shops, swimming pool, tennis and is directly across the street from a pristine sand beach along the shore of the Atlantic Ocean.

Global Boatworks has engaged a yacht broker and a luxury real estate broker to sell the Luxuria. Sale of the Luxuria would give the Company the necessary capital to move forward on several business fronts.

Additionally, Global Boatworks is presently engaged with a design firm to build two smaller luxury living vessels. These smaller vessels will be less expensive, and more mobile. Because these vessels are smaller, they can be moored at a standard dock and not require marina facilities.

Bob Rowe, CEO of Global Boatworks stated, "Everything onboard Luxuria is now complete. We just hosted our first guests. While the income from charters can be substantial annually and can fluctuate seasonally, we are really looking to sell the Luxuria because we have several other business opportunities we can take advantage of. We have funding in place for a second vessel and have done all the preliminary work to start construction but we need the additional funds to start construction on a third and fourth vessel. South Florida is going to be a great place for luxury vessels in the coming months and years."

About the Luxuria

Global Boatworks Holdings Inc. is a publicly trading company, which is a multifaceted "Luxury Living Vessel" manufacturer located in South Florida. The Company has previously built and continues to operate a highly successful charter vessel in Boston, and currently has designed and completed a state-of-the-art luxury living vessel, the "Luxuria" in South Florida. World Wide guests have enjoyed the ultimate experience of living on the water in extravagant luxury. These written experiences are available on Home Away resort reviews.

The "Luxuria" features floor-to-ceiling impact windows with motorized shades, large living room with contemporary LED fireplace, a chef-quality modern kitchen featuring, Caesarstone counters, Bosch appliances and a "one of a kind" modern contemporary wine refrigerator. Spacious extravagant open stairway leading to the luxurious master suite and guest bedroom, featuring spa-like bathrooms with soaking tub and TV and ultramodern showers with waterfall and rain head/body spray dispensers. There are three (3) big-screen TVs, computer/working area, two large outdoor living decks as well as many other numerous luxury amenities.

About Global Boatworks:

Global Boatworks Holdings, LLC ("the Company") is a multifaceted boat-building and vacation-charter company that operates out of Pompano Beach, Florida. The Company has previously built a highly successful charter houseboat in Boston, and currently has designed a state-of-the-art luxury floating home that will launch in the South Florida market. Global Boatworks also constructs custom vessels for its customers.

Safe Harbor:

