Global Boatworks Luxury Vessel Luxuria is Complete

Luxuria Moving to Prestigious Bahia Mar Marina within Two Weeks; Vessel is Generating Significant Interest in South Florida

POMPANO BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - Global Boatworks Holdings ( OTC PINK : GBBT) announced that the Company has completed construction of the Luxuria custom floating vessel. Final detail work is being completed at the Lauderdale Marine Center in Ft. Lauderdale, FL before the vessel is moved to Bahia Mar Resort and Yachting Center at Ft Lauderdale Beach, FL within the next two weeks.

The Bahia Mar Resort and Yachting Center is an upscale facility and is the ultimate Hotel and Marina destination in the heart of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The property features a Hilton Hotel complete with restaurants, shops, swimming pool, tennis and is directly across the street from a pristine sand beach along the shore of the Atlantic Ocean.

Real Estate brokers and other interested parties that have visited the Luxuria have been impressed with the concept, luxurious amenities and quality of construction of Luxuria.

Bob Rowe, CEO of Global Boatworks, stated, "We are very excited about getting the vessel moved to Bahia Mar. We have had numerous enquiries regarding chartering as well as purchasing the Luxuria. We have had professional photos taken of the vessel, which are currently in production. The new photography will be featured on our newly upgraded website which will launch any day now."

About the Luxuria

Global Boatworks Holdings Inc. is a publicly trading company, which is a multifaceted "Luxury Living Vessel" manufacturer located in South Florida. The Company has previously built and continues to operate a highly successful charter vessel in Boston, and currently has designed and completed a state-of-the-art luxury living vessel, the "Luxuria" in South Florida. World Wide guests have enjoyed the ultimate experience of living on the water in extravagant luxury. These written experiences are available on Home Away resort reviews.

The "Luxuria" features floor-to-ceiling impact windows with motorized shades, large living room with contemporary LED fireplace, a chef-quality modern kitchen featuring, granite counters, Bosch appliances and a "one of a kind" modern contemporary wine refrigerator. Spacious extravagant open stairway leading to the luxurious master suite and guest bedroom, featuring spa-like bathrooms with soaking tub and ultramodern showers, three (3) big-screen TVs, computer/working area, two large outdoor living decks as well as many other numerous luxury amenities.

The "Luxuria" will be offered for short-term charters/rentals for vacationers, business travelers, and special events.

The "Luxuria" is also being offered for sale.

About Global Boatworks:

Global Boatworks Holdings, LLC ("the Company") is a multifaceted boat-building and vacation-charter company that operates out of Pompano Beach, Florida. The Company has previously built a highly successful charter houseboat in Boston, and currently has designed a state-of-the-art luxury floating home that will launch in the South Florida market. Global Boatworks also constructs custom vessels for its customers.

Safe Harbor:

Statements regarding financial matters in this press release other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, technology efficacy and all other forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. The Company is a development stage company which continues to be dependent upon outside capital to sustain its existence. Since these statements (future operational results and sales) involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company's actual results may differ materially from expected results.