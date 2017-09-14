Global Boatworks Luxury Vessel Luxuria Survives Hurricane Irma

No Damage Whatsoever to the Vessel at Bahia Mar Resort and Yachting Center

POMPANO BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - Global Boatworks Holdings ( OTC PINK : GBBT) announced today that Luxuria, the Company's luxury living vessel moored at Bahia Mar Resort and Yachting Center in Ft. Lauderdale, FL sustained no damage during the passage of Hurricane Irma.

In the days leading up to landfall of Irma, the Company's representatives ensured that the vessel was moored properly to avoid damage. Despite the seeming unpredictability of this particular hurricane, the Company utilized all available resources to prepare for the storm. This included forecasts for wind speeds and direction to moor the vessel in such a way as to ensure that the vessel was able to rise with any storm surge but also avoid contact with any dock fixtures.

Bob Rowe, CEO of Global Boatworks, stated, "Over the last few months, I have been asked many times about the survivability of a vessel like Luxuria in a hurricane. This just goes to prove that if properly prepared and moored, the vessel will do just fine. We were lucky too that Irma did not score a direct hit on Ft. Lauderdale. However, wind gusts in the local area reached near one hundred miles an hour. We were fortunate but at the same time, we were well prepared."

Currently, the Luxuria is offered for sale but is also available for charter with a 3 night minimum stay.

Ft. Lauderdale International Boat Show

The Luxuria will be featured at the Ft. Lauderdale International Boat Show from 1-5 November. This is the largest international boat show on the east coast of the U.S. Global Boatworks is putting together an aggressive marketing plan to drive awareness of the Luxuria through the fall and into the Ft. Lauderdale Boat Show.

About the Luxuria and Global Boatworks

Global Boatworks Holdings Inc. is a publicly trading company, which is a multifaceted "Luxury Living Vessel" manufacturer located in South Florida. The Company has previously built and operates a highly successful charter vessel in Boston, and currently has designed and completed a state-of-the-art luxury living vessel, the "Luxuria" in South Florida. World Wide guests have enjoyed the ultimate experience of living on the water in extravagant luxury. These written experiences are available on Home Away resort reviews.

The "Luxuria" features floor-to-ceiling impact windows with motorized shades, large living room with contemporary LED fireplace, a chef-quality modern kitchen featuring, Caesarstone counters, Bosch appliances and a "one of a kind" modern contemporary wine refrigerator. Spacious extravagant open stairway leading to the luxurious master suite and guest bedroom, featuring spa-like bathrooms with soaking tub and TV and ultramodern showers with waterfall and rain head/body spray dispensers. There are three (3) big-screen TVs, computer/working area, two large outdoor living decks as well as many other numerous luxury amenities.

Safe Harbor:

Statements regarding financial matters in this press release other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, technology efficacy and all other forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. The Company is a development stage company which continues to be dependent upon outside capital to sustain its existence. Since these statements (future operational results and sales) involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company's actual results may differ materially from expected results.