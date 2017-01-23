Global Boatworks Obtains $750,000 Funding for Second Luxuria Class Vessel

First Tranche of Funding Has Been Received

POMPANO BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - Jan 23, 2017) - Global Boatworks Holdings ( OTC PINK : GBBT) announced that the Company has closed on a $750,000 funding package with St. George Investments, LLC to begin construction on a second Luxuria class vessel. Global Boatworks has already received the first tranche of the funding of $150,000.

The first Luxuria class vessel, which has been under construction at the Lauderdale Marine Center in Fort Lauderdale, is now nearly complete. Only the flooring, railing and minor detail work are left to be completed. The Luxuria will be available beginning March 1, 2017 for charter.

Additionally, The Luxuria will be berthed at the prestigious Bahia Mar Resort and Yachting Center at Ft. Lauderdale Beach, FL. The Bahia Mar Yacht Center is an upscale facility and is the ultimate Hotel and Marina destination in the heart of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The property features a Hilton Hotel complete with restaurants, shops, swimming pool, tennis and is directly across the street from a pristine sand beach along the shore of the Atlantic Ocean.

About the Luxuria

The "Luxuria" is a luxurious waterfront experience! The "Luxuria" is a state-of-the-art "Luxury Living Vessel. The Luxuria has full size open floating staircase, two bedrooms including an upper deck, spacious master suite and two ultra-luxurious state of the art bathrooms. The total square footage of living space of the vessel is 1,966 feet. The Luxuria class vessels feature: Floor-to-ceiling Low E impact windows, with Lutron electric roller shades; a master crafted chef-quality kitchen with custom wine enclosure, spa-like master bathroom, large-flat-screen TVs, and two large decks with stainless steel rails, with a combination of 320 square feet.

The Luxuria is a two story, private Luxury Vessel, built with top-of-the-line amenities and features and is located on Ft Lauderdale Beach. From the Luxuria, you will have incredible views of Ft. Lauderdale, the Atlantic Ocean and everything in between. Outstanding restaurants, shopping and nightlife on the famous Las Olas Boulevard are all nearby and within comfortable walking distance.

Sales and Charter of the Luxuria Class Vessels

Sales price of the Luxuria class luxury floating vessels will be in the $1.5 million range. The units are expected to charter for $995.00 to as high as $1,500 per night. Each vessel will have more space and amenities far greater than comparable hotel rooms, which rent for the same price in the local area. Rates will be higher for special event occasions and holidays as well as a higher rate for the winter months.

Bob Rowe, CEO of Global Boatworks, stated, "We are very pleased to have executed on this funding deal to enable us to begin work on a second Luxuria class vessel. We have already had a significant amount of interest in the Luxuria and the pace of the interest is picking up as time goes on."

Rowe continued, "The Luxuria will provide income as we build the second vessel. We also have great inquiries regarding the building of custom vessels which we are working on now."

About Global Boatworks:

Global Boatworks Holdings, LLC ("the Company") is a multifaceted boat-building and vacation-charter company that operates out of Pompano Beach, Florida. The Company has previously built a highly successful charter houseboat in Boston, and currently has designed a state-of-the-art luxury floating home that will launch in the South Florida market. Global Boatworks also constructs custom vessels for its customers.

