SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - PolarityTE™, Inc. ("Polarity") ( NASDAQ : COOL) announces that Dr. Stephen Milner (drstephenmilner.org) will join the company in a full-time capacity as Chief Clinical Officer following his resignation from Johns Hopkins as Professor of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and Pediatrics and Director of the Burn Center on March 30, 2017.

As Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Milner will utilize his extensive network of burn and wound care surgeons to expedite clinical adoption of the skin regeneration launch product of PolarityTE™, SkinTE™. He will devise a strategic roll-out to a select group of nationally recognized high volume burn centers upon market entry, as well as establish and design clinical trials and enhance the patient/physician experience and options within Polarity's regenerative medicine technologies.

Denver Lough, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Polarity, stated, "It is with sincere excitement that we at Polarity announce the appointment of Dr. Stephen Milner as Chief Clinical Officer as he takes on a full-time role in the company after being recruited from his esteemed role as the Director of The Johns Hopkins Burn Center. Dr. Milner's experiences, knowledge and resumé are second to none within the field of burn and wound care surgery, and we know that he will play a vital role in bringing our regenerative technologies to burn and wound patients throughout the US and world. Just imagine the potential of PolarityTE™ when such a prominent leader in the field leaves the height of clinical practice to pursue the development and clinical application of our regenerative medicine platform."

Dr. Stephen Milner described his motivation for making the leap to his new appointment, "I am honored to join the Polarity team and dedicate every effort to bringing this revolutionary skin regeneration technology to patients and physicians. Having seen the limitations of current treatments and technologies throughout my career, I believe Polarity has the answer we've all been waiting for."

About Stephen Milner, MD, DDS, DSc, FRCSE, FACS

Dr. Stephen Milner is Professor of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and Pediatrics at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Director of the Johns Hopkins Burn Center and Professor at the Bloomberg School of Public Health. He also serves as Director of the Michael D Hendrix Burn Research Center, Adjunct Professor Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and formerly Honorary Civilian Consultant Advisor to the British Army in Plastic Surgery and Burns.

Dr. Milner is a graduate of Guy's Hospital Medical and Dental Schools. He trained in general surgery in London and at the Massachusetts General Hospital. After service as lieutenant colonel in the Royal Army Medical Corps, where he served on active duty in Operation Desert Storm, he completed a plastic surgery residency through the University of Texas and the Shriner's Burn Institute in Galveston. In 2010 he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Science from the University of Glamorgan, UK in recognition for his work in burns.

In 2012 he was awarded a Humanitarian Award from the James R. Jordan Foundation and in 2013 was given the Sushruta-Guha Lectureship and medal in Plastic Surgery and Wound Healing from the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh. He has written more than 120 peer reviewed articles amongst his numerous publications and is founding editor of one of the first open access journals, ePlasty.

About PolarityTE™, Inc.

PolarityTE™, Inc. is the owner of a novel regenerative medicine and tissue engineering platform developed and patented by Denver Lough MD, PhD. This radical and proprietary technology employs a patients' own cells for the healing of full-thickness functionally-polarized tissues. If clinically successful, the PolarityTE™ platform will be able to provide medical professionals with a truly new paradigm in wound healing and reconstructive surgery by utilizing a patient's own tissue substrates for the regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage, fat, blood vessels and nerves. It is because PolarityTE™ uses a natural and biologically sound platform technology, which is readily adaptable to a wide spectrum of organ and tissue systems, that the company and its world-renowned clinical advisory board, are poised to drastically change the field and future of translational regenerative medicine. More information can be found online at www.polarityte.com.

