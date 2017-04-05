Global Capacity Selected to Join PlanetOne Communications' Portfolio of Preferred Providers

Alliance Enables PlanetOne Channel Partners to Offer Global Capacity's Hybrid WAN Solutions to Global Enterprises

WALTHAM, MA--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - Global Capacity, the leading connectivity as a service company, today announced that it has been selected by PlanetOne Communications, the IT and telecom industry's preferred connectivity partner, as a Preferred Provider. Members of PlanetOne's Preferred Provider program rank among the industry's top providers of cloud and connectivity solutions. Through this new alliance, PlanetOne channel partners can now market and sell Global Capacity's full suite of products and services including Ethernet, Internet, Private Line and Hybrid WAN solutions to their enterprise customers.

"We're excited to welcome Global Capacity to our growing portfolio of preferred providers, and we are looking forward to working with them to expand their channel business in the enterprise marketplace," says Lauren Shapiro, President, PlanetOne. "This collaboration enables us to provide our VARs, MSPs and agents with a wider range of innovative solutions for meeting their customers' increasing data connectivity demands in a way that is both simple and cost-effective."

Hybrid networks are the new normal for Enterprise WANs, but they bring with them new challenges. Identifying, contracting and managing services across multiple suppliers and product offerings is complex, fragmented and inefficient. Global Capacity eliminates the complexity and inefficiency of the network market with its award-winning marketplace of networks, One Marketplace™. One Marketplace's unique combination of interconnected access networks and software defined service orchestration provides the ubiquitous reach, flexible network options and reliable connectivity solutions needed to modernize Enterprise WAN connectivity.

"As one of the industry's leading master agents, we are honored that PlanetOne has chosen to add Global Capacity to its Preferred Provider portfolio in 2017," shares Rob Olson, Vice President, Partner Channel, Global Capacity. "We look forward to working closely with PlanetOne to make it easier for their channel partners to select best-in-class connectivity solutions that are designed to help them simply, efficiently, and cost-effectively meet their customers' business goals."

When channel partners engage with Global Capacity they are able to streamline the entire network connectivity buying process from design, pricing, ordering and delivery through ongoing service and business management. Channel partners can also quickly and easily obtain the most cost-effective and efficient connectivity solutions across the metro, country or globally, ensuring their customers a winning solution.

Global Capacity will be exhibiting at the 2017 Channel Partners Conference & Expo, taking place April 10-13 in Las Vegas. Meet with the Global Capacity team at booth #238 to discuss competitive network connectivity solutions and new revenue growth opportunities.

About Global Capacity

Global Capacity is the leading connectivity as a service company that simplifies connecting Enterprises to high value Cloud and business destinations. Through its award-winning software defined platform, One Marketplace™, the company provides the ubiquitous reach, flexible access options and reliable connectivity solutions that deliver on its brand promise of Connectivity Made Simple™. Global Capacity delivers its innovative solutions to telecommunication carriers, managed service providers, application service providers and enterprise customers globally. Learn more at globalcapacity.com or by following us on our blog Marketplace Network News, Twitter @global_capacity and LinkedIn.

About PlanetOne Communications

PlanetOne is the IT channel and telecom industry's preferred business partner for identifying and delivering cloud-based and connectivity solutions to small and midsize businesses and enterprises. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., the industry pioneer is celebrated by Inc. Magazine as one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies and regarded as a top-performing partner for hundreds of telecom agents and channel partners nationwide. In 2015, PlanetOne ranked No. 1 in the Phoenix Business Journal's annual "Best Places to Work" survey, and in 2016 was recognized as one of the largest privately-held companies in the 2016 Arizona Corporate Excellence (ACE) Awards program. The award-winning PlanetOne Partner Program has also been included in CRN's Connectivity Solutions Partner Program Guide since 2014. To reach PlanetOne call (877) 487.8353 or e-mail sales@planetone.net.