Global Consumer Products Executive Pamela Evans Joins U-Vend, Inc. Board of Directors

SANTA MONICA, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) - U-Vend, Inc. ( OTCQB : UVND) (the "Company"), a consumer products and technology company that develops, distributes, and markets next-generation self-serve electronic kiosks and merchandisers across North America, announced today that global consumer and durable goods business executive Pamela Evans has joined its Board of Directors.

Ms. Evans is the Founder and President of Evans Consulting Group, a strategic business consulting firm based in Cleveland, Ohio. Her expertise in business strategy, marketing and sales has helped Fortune 500 and privately-held companies obtain sustainable growth and profit by leveraging assets, shopper insights, integrated marketing, new product development, joint ventures, acquisitions, licensing agreements and collaborative partnerships and alliances.

Pamela possesses a proven and accomplished track record assisting with the growth of brands, divisions and companies in the public and private sectors including: Nestlé Purina, Nestlé USA, Perrier Group of America, Procter & Gamble, Gillette, Johnson & Johnson, Hallmark Cards, Clorox (Glad Division), Cartoon Network, Sentry Safe and Electri-Cord Manufacturing Company.

Ms. Evans brings acquisition experience from her tenure at Eveready Battery Company, Union Carbide Corporation (now Dow Chemical), and launching new ventures at Sentry Safe and Esselte Pendaflex Corporation.

Ms. Evans received her BSB degree in Business Administration, with a concentration in Journalism from the University of Kansas in 1980.

Pamela's board experience includes: Bryce Capital Mutual Funds, Electri-Cord Manufacturing Company, The Sentry Group (now Fortune Brands), American Youth Foundation, The Humane Society at Lollypop Farm, The Little Theatre Film Society, Gateway to Hope, Confluence: A Center for Spirituality and The Episcopal City Mission.

"I am honored to join the Board of Directors of U-Vend America and look forward to contributing in ways that can help the business continue its expansion. The strategic business model that U-Vend is currently developing has tremendous potential as a new product category that integrates everyone's favorite food indulgence with the global multi-billion dollar sports and entertainment markets."

ABOUT U-VEND, INC.

U-Vend, Inc., headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, and with offices in Orange, CA and Las Vegas, NV, is a consumer products and automated retailing company specializing in the creation, marketing and sales of unique ice cream and related food products which are distributed to the retail markets utilizing various "next-generation" self-serve electronic kiosks throughout North America. The Company owns and operates kiosks and has partnered with numerous national consumer product companies to deliver new and innovative customer retail experiences in automated "frictionless" settings. For more information on U-Vend, visit www.u-vend.com or call (855) 55-UVEND.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

