Global Dairy Co-operative Fonterra Selects Where Food Comes From, Inc. as Verification Partner for North American Non-GMO Project Verified Launch of its NZMP Dairy Ingredient Range

CASTLE ROCK, CO--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - Where Food Comes From, Inc. (d.b.a. IMI Global, Inc.) ( OTCQB : WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced that Fonterra has selected the Company to serve as its Non-GMO Project Technical Administrator for the North American launch of its NZMP non-GMO dairy ingredient range. Fonterra is a global dairy nutrition co-operative owned by 10,500 farming families in New Zealand that together form the world's largest milk processing company.

Fonterra's NZMP dairy ingredients are sold in more than 130 countries and can be found at the heart of some of the world's most famous food and nutrition brands. NZMP has launched a range of non-GMO dairy ingredients to help North American food and beverage manufacturers meet consumers' increasing interest in where their food comes from. The Company's move into the non-GMO sector in North America should help to increase customer reach into non-GMO verified food companies.

"We are delighted to have been selected to support NZMP in their rollout of Non-GMO Project Verified ingredients in the United States and Canada. Non-GMO Project Verified is the natural product industry's fastest growing label, and a growing number of consumers have expressed a willingness to pay a premium for non-GMO verified products," said Leann Saunders, president of Where Food Comes From, Inc. "Our work for NZMP in New Zealand is being conducted by our International Certification Services (ICS) unit, which was selected due to its strong reputation and deep experience in the Non-GMO Project Verified initiative in the United States."

About Fonterra

New Zealand-based Fonterra is a global leader in dairy nutrition -- the preferred supplier of dairy ingredients to many of the world's leading food companies. Fonterra is a farmer-owned co-operative and the largest processor of milk in the world. It is one of the world's largest investors in dairy research and innovation, drawing on generations of dairy expertise to produce more than two million tons of dairy ingredients, value added dairy ingredients, specialty ingredients and consumer products globally. For more information on Fonterra visit: www.fonterra.com. For more information on NZMP visit: https://www.nzmp.com

About Where Food Comes From, Inc.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (d.b.a. IMI Global) is America's trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. The Company supports more than 12,000 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services through its IMI Global, International Certification Services, Validus Verification Services, SureHarvest, and Sterling Solutions units. In addition, the Company's Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program utilizes the verification of product attributes to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase through product labeling and web-based information sharing and education. Visit www.wherefoodcomesfrom.com for additional information.

