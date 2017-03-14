Global Equity International Inc. -- Successful MEPEX Forum and MEOS 2017 Oil and Gas Conference

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Global Equity International, Inc. ( OTCQB : GEQU) and its fully-owned subsidiaries GEP Equity Holdings Limited and Global Equity Partners Plc. ("GEP" - www.gepartnersplc.com), a specialist consultancy firm with offices located in Dubai and London, are extremely excited to announce that during the week of March 6, 2017, GEP and their newly signed client Blackstone Natural Resources B.V. ("BNR") presented to various potential investors at the MEPEX Forum and also the MEOS 2017 Oil & Gas Conference in the Kingdom of Bahrain and further presentations to GEP investment partners from the MENA region in GEP's Dubai offices.

The results of the presentations by both BNR and GEP have been exceptionally promising with three potential investors wanting to immediately follow up with BNR and progress, and one particular investment partner wanting to engage further with BNR´s CEO, Mr. Demetrius Maxey - Retired US Marine, to discuss three different potential investment options ranging from $40 million to $120 million of Pre-IPO funding in the form of Debt and Equity.

The presentations included but were not limited to The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation; NOGA, the investment arm of the Bahrain National Oil Company; Crescent Petroleum; EIG, a European/Arabian investment Group; Sharjah National Oil Corporation; Thani Investment Group Dubai; Sovereign Gulf and Baker Tilly.

Additionally, GEP met with the board of its client Hoqool Petroleum to further discuss their oil exploration and production opportunities in Oman and Egypt and a possible Bond Issue and subsequent IPO on a recognized global exchange in 2017.

Further oil producing and exploration companies from the Middle East, United Kingdom and Mongolia approached GEP´s management with a view to potentially engage GEP's services for Pre-IPO funding and a dual listing on the North American stock markets.

GEP was also represented by Patrick Dolan -- Managing Director of GEQU -- on the main delegate Q&A session Chaired by Mr. Abdullah Al Qadi -- Executive Director Crescent Petroleum and supported by Mr. Mohammed Al Dandani -- CEO Hoqool Petroleum and Mr. Masoud Ahmed Al Hamadi from the Sharjah National Oil Corporation. The sessions included discussion and questions on financing Oil & Gas projects, an introduction to Islamic Finance, Private Equity Fund structures for M&A deals and the global outlook for Oil & Gas investment in 2017.

Peter Smith, CEO of Global Equity International Inc., said, "The MEPEX conference was a resounding success in all quarters; it continues to highlight the long term operational strength of GEP and its solid direction under the stewardship of Patrick Dolan. Initiatives like MEPEX and MEOS hold huge 'kudos' in the Middle East, on the basis of the report back from Patrick they will also hold huge success and revenue for our Company. With Patrick at the helm of the core operational business it has left me free to work on our fund management program. We are currently in talks with several groups in the UK and Asia who collectively have $400 million of funds under management. We plan to acquire these groups, amongst others, and over time integrate our special opportunities fund into their network. In addition, we will expand the fund range to other interesting sectors allowing us a wider scope to funding deals that come forwards. Both my CFO and I are visiting New York (late March) to discuss the terms of the acquisitions with potential debt funders of our expansion plans, thereafter I will return to Asia to prepare heads of terms on a number of exciting propositions. The development of this business is starting to move on at a faster pace with real clarity on the future values and direction of the group."

