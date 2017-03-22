Global Industry Research Leader MarketsandMarkets Raises $56 Million in Growth Equity Led by FTV Capital

Custom research provider continues to capture market share in a data-driven world

PUNE, INDIA--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - MarketsandMarkets, the leading global industry research and consulting company that provides syndicated and custom research focused on high-growth and niche markets, today announced that it secured a $56 million financing, led by FTV Capital, a growth equity investment firm with a strong track record investing across information services and analytics markets. Zodius Capital is a co-investor in the company. The funding is the first institutional capital raised by MarketsandMarkets, and the proceeds will be used to fuel the company's continued strong growth and global expansion, focused on the U.S. and European markets. As part of the transaction, FTV Capital managing partner Brad Bernstein will join the company's board.

The deal was exclusively advised by Avendus Capital Private Limited, a leading provider of financial services with a track record of more than 300 deals.

Launched in 2010, MarketsandMarkets recognized the demand for both syndicated and custom research that delivers independent, quantitative, granular market insights, specifically in high-growth, emerging markets, to a diverse set of global B2B customers. The company's highly qualified team of analysts is often first to market in identifying nascent themes; leveraging the company's "growth engagement model (GEM)", MarketsandMarkets is able to help clients develop proactive strategies to capitalize on revenue streams associated with new market entries and product releases.

"No company can afford to miss a changing market dynamic, when it comes to what will impact their revenues in the near future; companies need and rely on quantified impact data. As the world's largest research firm, currently providing 80% of Fortune 1000 companies and 5000 customers with market insights on emerging business intelligence, MarketsandMarkets has a proven model that will continue to scale," explained Sandeep Sugla, Founder and CEO, MarketsandMarkets.

"No market research company in the world can match MarketsandMarkets depth, breadth, nor scale of research in niche market segments -- which has allowed our company to grow 100% year-over-year, while remaining highly profitable. We are excited to partner with FTV Capital, a firm with a proven track record in building leading companies serving the global enterprise, and this growth capital will further our success in taking share in the $40 billion global market," notes Aman Gupta, Co-founder, MarketsandMarkets.

"As technology is driving more rapid market disruption and opportunity, executives are demanding more in-depth insights about fledgling sectors to validate and guide their business decisions and investments worldwide. Unlike competitors who tend to focus on more mature industries, MarketsandMarkets has built a sustainable model for delivering timely, high quality research in emerging industries in a cost-effective manner," explained Brad Bernstein, FTV Capital managing partner. "Sandeep Sugla and his global team deeply impressed us with the company's strategic vision and differentiated model, extensive blue chip enterprise customer base and strong operating performance."

"The innovation ecosystem in India is thriving and experiencing the sharpest growth rates of any major economy. Companies here with efficient operations, like MarketsandMarkets, have proven to be very competitive as they scale globally," explained Neeraj Bhargava, senior managing director and CEO at Zodius, a co-investor in this round.

"MarketsandMarkets has established itself as a global research leader serving premier clientele across markets, a validation of Indian entrepreneurship making global strides. This investment from FTV Capital and Zodius lends it significant leverage around global expansion and deepening of its product offering. We are truly excited about Sandeep and his team to create a world class scaled research player. They have created a highly capital efficient and scalable business model which provides much more value to their clients vs their competition," says Karan Sharma, Director and Co-head, Digital and Technology, Avendus Capital.

