Global IP Protection Group Names New CEO

INVNT/IP names Evan Anderson to top post taking on the protection of crown jewel IP

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - Inventing Nations vs. Nation-Sponsored Theft of Intellectual Property (INVNT/IP) has appointed Evan Anderson, formerly INVNT/IP's Director of Research, as CEO. As past Director of Research, Anderson is the author of the group's cabinet-level briefing book Theft Nation: How IP Theft Drives the Chinese National Business Model, and its Effect Upon the Global Economy, which has been used to brief the White House, NSA, CIA, State Department, Department of Justice, MI5, MI6, GCHQ, among other top level executives in corporations of many sizes.

INVNT/IP and Theft Nation were featured in CBS' 60 Minutes 'The Great Brain Robbery,' which became the most watched investigative segment in the program's history.

Anderson will continue his work in research, while expanding membership and collaboration with government agencies to create policies aiding in the protection of corporate crown jewel intellectual property.

"INVNT/IP is focused on the most important economic issue of our era. I am proud to head this effort, and eager to continue our critical work with bodies in the public and private sectors. Our ongoing success is synonymous with the protection of inventing companies and nation-states worldwide, both a heavy burden and a great honor," said Evan Anderson, CEO of INVNT/IP.

"Evan's work on China's national business model has already been described by the U.S. Department of Justice as the best research on the subject. Since then, his work with our members, and with cabinet-level government policymakers, convince me that he will be a terrific CEO for this globally important enterprise," said Mark Anderson, Chairman of INVNT/IP; CEO and Chairman of parent firm Strategic News Service; and Founder and Chairman of Future in Review Conference.

INVNT/IP is a global consortium of executives, innovators, and policymakers working in concert to reduce the occurrence of nation-sponsored theft of "crown jewel" IP: the intellectual property that makes your company, government and economy function. For four years we have been working together, often behind the scenes, to protect the secrets that drive every part of the roughly $75T in global GDP today.

Website: www.invntip.com, www.stratnews.com, www.futureinreview.com